Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Buchanan Health Center Opens New The Villages Location!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 05:51pm EST

LEESBURG, Fla., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Health is proud to provide high-quality care to Leesburg residents. They have successfully been able to treat a variety of conditions and the chiropractic office is now expanding to accommodate the needs of a larger clientele base. Buchanan Health Center now has an office in The Villages. The staff is excited to accept new patients and continue to provide premium chiropractic care for those who need it.

The staff at Buchanan Health provide a plethora of services. These include stem cell therapy, weight loss programs, and general chiropractic care. All of these services will be at their new location, allowing a new group of people to experience the benefits of these treatment modalities. New patients are able to explore every facet of the chiropractic practice online so you can be prepared for your first appointment. They provide resources for what you can expect, payment options, and online forms that can be browsed anytime at home before the first appointment. This is helpful for patients who like to have their day planned well in advance and it allows them to avoid any surprises. New patients can even take a virtual tour of the office so they can understand the layout before arriving at the office. Knowing the environment beforehand can be a very comforting feeling for people, and the staff at Buchanan Health Center wants their patients to be as relaxed as possible.

Dr. Tige Buchanan, owner and chiropractor of Buchanan Health Center, is extremely excited to open an office in The Villages. He had this to say about the new location, “Bringing a new office to The Villages is a great opportunity for us. Our clientele list is rapidly expanding and we needed to increase our ability to supply the demand for chiropractic care. We have a group of wonderful doctors who are able to provide the chiropractic services The Village residents need.”

Come visit Buchanan Health Center in their new The Villages location to find out more information about the new staff, facility, and services. The members of the chiropractic office will be more than happy to discuss any and all of your questions in an efficient and friendly manner. You can call Buchanan Health Center at 352-787-8531 to schedule an appointment or to discuss what services will work for you.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:16pINTOUCH INSIGHT : Grants Stock Options
AQ
07:08pKROTON EDUCACIONAL S A : Material Fact - Migration Debentures
PU
07:08pCARVANA : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
07:06pALIO GOLD : Settles Arbitration With Maverix Metals
AQ
07:01pGlobal Packaged Burgers Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Beyond Meat Inc. & BUBBA foods LLC | Technavio
BU
06:58pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors
BU
06:56pT MOBILE US : Mobile Repors Unauhorized Access o Some Prepaid Accoun Informaion
DJ
06:55pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Canopy Growth Corporation Investors
BU
06:53pEvolve Announces November 2019 Distributions for Evolve ETFs
AQ
06:51pSYNEX INTERNATIONAL INC. :  Annual General and Special Meeting – Voting Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mexico urges U.S. Congress not to let politics impede trade deal approval
2NOS, SGPS : NOS SGPS : 22-11-19 - NOS informs on Manager Transactions
3GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP. : Gunpowder Capital Corp., Announces Debt Settlement
4INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. : INTOUCH INSIGHT : Grants Stock Options
5SYNEX INTERNATIONAL INC. : SYNEX INTERNATIONAL INC. : Annual General and Special Meeting – Voting Result..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group