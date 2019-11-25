Buchholz Paint and Autobody Inc Earns Prestigious Official Certifications from Top Automakers

Log in
11/25/2019 | 08:05am EST

Buchholz Paint and Autobody

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Buchholz Paint & Autobody has been officially Certified by Assured Performance, a non-profit consumer advocacy organization for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training and facilities necessary to repair the participating Automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer's specifications.

In achieving their Certification, Buchholz Paint & Autobody is now an integral part of the most advanced repair capable and efficient auto body repair network in the world. Adding to their credentials, Buchholz Paint & Autobody is now also officially recognized by Audi, FCA, Ford, Hyundai, Infiniti, Kia, Nissan, Nissan GTR, Mercedes Benz Commercial Vehicles, and Subaru.

To become Certified and officially recognized by the various Automakers, Buchholz Paint & Autobody passed the rigorous Certification process essential to help ensure a proper and safe repair of the new generation of advanced vehicles. Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation are able to meet the stringent requirements to become officially Certified and recognized. The Certified network is made up exclusively of best-in-class collision repair businesses that have met or exceeded the strict requirements of the Certification program.

According to Buchholz Paint & Autobody owner, Brad Buchholz, "These certifications support our reputation for superior customer service serving our community. We are your neighbors and friends, so it is important to provide our customers with the peace of mind that their vehicles are being repaired correctly by highly trained professionals that care about them."

The Certification criteria are based upon auto manufacturer requirements. These are critical to ensure the vehicle fit, finish, durability, value and safety following an accident. As new model vehicles are being introduced that use light weight high strength materials and advanced technology, a proper repair according to manufacturer specification is even more important than ever to ensure the passenger safety and proper performance of the vehicle. Auto manufacturers want to ensure that consumers have the option of Certified Collision Repair wherever they live, work, or travel.

"Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is being repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure the vehicle safety. Buchholz Paint & Autobody is officially a Collision Care Provider," said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance Collision Care(TM). "They represent the standard by which all other body shops are measured."

"We're very excited to announce our new Certifications from Audi and Subaru," said owner Brad Buchholz.

All Audi Authorized Collision Repair Facility technicians undergo extensive training. This training involves the proper use of the Audi factory-approved repair equipment, tools and technologies. Buchholz Paint & Autobody is proud to now be the preferred and Certified auto body shop for Subaru Of Gainesville.

Our attention to detail, use of OEM Parts, personal service, expert technicians, the latest technology in auto paint systems, and water borne environmentally friendly paint will ensure that your Subaru is returned to its pre-accident condition per the stringent requirements of Subaru USA.

Buchholz Paint & Autobody has also been nominated to be a BMW Collision Center by BMW of Gainesville and has applied to become a Tesla Approved Body Shop as well.

Learn more: https://buchholzpaintandautobody.com/

News Source: Buchholz Paint and Autobody

Related link: https://buchholzpaintandautobody.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/buchholz-paint-and-autobody-inc-earns-prestigious-official-certifications-from-top-automakers/
