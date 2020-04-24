Buck Martin Joins Wynright Executive Ranks

Wynright Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daifuku North America Holding Company Inc. has appointed Buck Martin as executive vice president, project execution. He will be responsible for leadership and supervision of all Wynright projects to integrate Daifuku Wynright and third-party warehouse automation systems in the U.S.

Martin brings more than 30 years of expertise in automated project execution logistics and the supply chain industry. Before his appointment as Wynright executive vice president, he was senior project manager for Daifuku America; supported and managed intelligent automated material handling system projects for Honeywell Intelligrated; and served as CIO, information services and project manager for Fluor.

“We are very fortunate to have Buck on the Wynright team. He brings extensive expertise in the basics of logistics and supply chain operations management. He augments that with deep experience in IT integration, which is becoming increasingly essential for the next generation of warehouse and distribution center automation,” said Kevin Ambrose, President and CEO of Wynright.

Martin holds a Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering and a Master of Science in Software Development and Management from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He is also a commercial pilot with multiple ratings in single/twin engine as well as land and sea planes.

About Wynright Corporation:

Wynright Corporation, a subsidiary of Daifuku North America Holding Company, is a leading provider of intelligent material handling systems. The company designs, manufactures, integrates and installs a full spectrum of intralogistics solutions, offering both Wynright-branded and third-party equipment to meet client needs. These include leading-edge conveyor and sortation systems, voice- and light-directed order fulfillment equipment, a suite of warehouse controls & execution software, robotics, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), mezzanines, and structures, all backed by critical round-the-clock service and support.

Since its founding in 1972, Wynright has been a trusted partner to some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies, showing them how to use their space more efficiently to deliver improved productivity, today and tomorrow.

About Daifuku North America Holding Company:

Daifuku North America Holding Company is based in Novi, Michigan, with sales and manufacturing locations throughout the continent. It is comprised of Daifuku America Corporation, Daifuku Cleanroom Automation America Corporation, Jervis B. Webb Company, Elite Line Services, Inc. (ELS), and Wynright Corporation and is a global leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation and service of innovative material handling technology such as automatic guided vehicles (AGVs), automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), conveyors, baggage handling systems, cleanroom systems and airport maintenance services. Daifuku North America specializes in integrated systems used in a variety of industries, including automotive, airport, semiconductor, flat panel, food/beverage, warehousing and manufacturing.

