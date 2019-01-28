Buckle Up and Race to Los Angeles with the Most Famous Toy Vehicles on the Planet Hot Wheels®

All roads lead to Los Angeles as Discovery Cube LA opens Hot Wheels™:Race to Win™. This new family exhibit will get you revved up with immersive activities for three generations of Hot Wheels® fans. There is something for mom, dad, grandparents and of course today’s youngest Hot Wheels fans as visitors learn about the science, technology, engineering, and math that goes into making cars go faster. Hot Wheels: Race to Win will make a pit stop on Monday, January 28, 2019 at Discovery Cube LA. The exhibition will be on display through April 28, 2019 before it continues on its tour throughout North America.

Be part of a dynamic race team working together to build and test the fastest (and safest) speed machines on the planet, using Hot Wheels die-cast cars to experiment and play. This behind-the-scenes look at the thrilling world of racing investigates the scientific process for designing super-fast cars and helps families who have the need for speed understand how it is achieved.

“This family learning experience provides hands-on opportunities for parents to explain complex physics concepts in fun ways utilizing the popular Hot Wheels toy cars as they experiment with different principles to see which makes a car go fastest,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Patchen, president and CEO of the museum that produced the exhibit, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

“Generations of children have enjoyed the thrill and speed of racing with Hot Wheels, and this new interactive exhibit now brings families together to learn what brings racing to life in a fun and memorable way,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director, Global Live Events & Attractions, Mattel.

Children and Families will love the Pit Stop Challenge in which they can race the clock - and their family and friends - to change tires and refuel the car. A 6 lane downhill speed track, booster power track, adjustable angles track, and timing track are just a few of the ways visitors will be able to test their theories regarding the science of racing and cause and effect. Real race car parts, authentic artifacts, and captivating memorabilia will round out the experience.

Introduced by Mattel in 1968, the "tricked-out" toy cars have come a long way (both in the die-cast and life-size varieties). More than 800 models and 11,000 variations of Hot Wheels cars have been created and more than 4 billion Hot Wheels die-cast cars have been sold. Don’t miss the opportunity to push the limits of your imagination and learn about the world of racing in this all-new exhibit. Hot Wheels™: Race to Win™ is produced by The Children's Museum of Indianapolis and Mattel. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is a nonprofit institution committed to creating extraordinary family learning experiences across the arts, sciences and humanities that have the power to transform the lives of children and families.

About Discovery Science Foundation

The Discovery Science Foundation serves as the educational program-development and fundraising arm for hands-on science learning centers in Orange County, Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California. Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube, presented by Taco Bell, continues to inspire and educate millions of young minds through engaging science-based programs and exhibits. In 2012, the Cube was named one of the 10 “Most Trusted Brands” in Orange County and in 2013 was awarded the National Medal of service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services at The White House.

In November 2014, a second nonprofit Discovery Cube offering an exhibit and program mix unique to Los Angeles, opened in the Hansen Dam Recreational Area of the San Fernando Valley. Most recently, Discovery Cube’s Ocean Quest opened in Newport Beach as a base of operations for ocean-science education and programs. For more information, visit discoverycube.org . Follow the Los Angeles and Orange County campus on social platforms ( @DiscoveryCubeLA , @DiscoveryCubeOC ).

About Mattel

The Mattel family of companies (Nasdaq: MAT ) is the worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of toys and family products. Mattel’s portfolio of best-selling brands includes Barbie ® , the most popular fashion doll ever produced, Hot Wheels ® , Monster High ® , American Girl ® , Thomas & Friends ® and Fisher-Price ® brands, including Little People ® and Power Wheels ® , MEGA ® Brands, including MEGA BLOKS ® and RoseArt ® , as well as a wide array of entertainment-inspired toy lines. In 2013, Mattel was named one of the “World's Most Ethical Companies” by Ethisphere Magazine and in 2014 ranked No. 5 on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's “100 Best Corporate Citizens” list. With worldwide headquarters in El Segundo, Calif., Mattel’s companies employ nearly 30,000 people in 40 countries and territories and sell products in more than 150 nations. At Mattel, we are Creating the Future of Play. Visit us at www.mattel.com, www.facebook.com/mattel or www.twitter.com/mattel

