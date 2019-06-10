Log in
Budget Chief Seeks Reprieve on Huawei Ban

06/10/2019 | 04:25am EDT

By WSJ City

The White House's acting budget chief is pushing for a delay in implementing key provisions of a law that restricts the US government's business with Huawei, citing the burdens on US companies that use its technology.

The request was made in a letter by Russell T. Vought (pictured), the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, to Vice President Mike Pence and nine members of Congress, a copy of which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

KEY POINTS

--- The US enacted restrictions to blunt Huawei's dominance in communications technology.

--- But Vought's pushback shows the difficulty in ordering a quick halt to companies' business with Huawei.

--- Vought called for a delay to a ban on US agencies doing business with companies or contracts that make significant use of Huawei products.

--- The act, called the National Defense Authorization Act, also restricts the activities of companies that receive federal grants or loans.

--- Vought's proposal would delay restrictions: they'd start in four years, not two.

What They Said

A spokesman for the OMB said Sunday the letter didn't represent a change in US policy on Huawei and wouldn't affect restrictions on Huawei doing business with the US government or on the sale of US technology to the firm.In a statement, a Huawei spokesman said the company is "aware of the discussions and is carefully watching the situation." It added: "we remain committed to supporting our existing US customers."

Background

The defence policy law Vought is looking to waylay has become a flashpoint in the US's scrap with Huawei. The Chinese firm claims its terms are unconstitutional. But more damaging than this law is the Commerce Department's decision to place Huawei on its entity list, which bans companies from supplying it with American technology without a licence. Huawei relies heavily on tech from US companies.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

