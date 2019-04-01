Budget Funding Will Cover $25 Billion in MTA Upgrades, Chairman Says

By Paul Berger

The new funding the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will receive in New York's state budget will go a long way toward supporting the agency's next five-year capital-spending plan, MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said.

New York state lawmakers approved a $175.5 billion budget early Monday that raises revenue for the MTA from real-estate and internet-sales taxes, as well as a congestion fee on vehicles entering Manhattan south of 60th Street. The revenues are expected to support about $25 billion in borrowing to fund mass-transit improvements in the coming years.

The MTA expects to receive an additional $7 billion in federal grants for its next capital-spending plan, which would run from 2020 through 2024, Mr. Foye said at a news conference. That would take the agency to $32 billion in already identified funds.

"That's within striking distance of the amount required," said Mr. Foye, who was appointed chairman on Sunday after serving as MTA president.

In the past, the MTA largely has funded its capital plan with money from New York state, New York City, the bond market and other sources.

The MTA runs New York City's subway and buses, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad, and nine bridges and tunnels. Its current capital-spending program, which runs through the end of this year, costs $33 billion. The plan includes the first phase of the Second Avenue subway expansion, modernization of some signal systems and stations, as well as expansion of the LIRR.

Because of the MTA's growing modernization needs, the forthcoming plan is estimated by MTA officials to cost a minimum of $40 billion. Agency officials will hash out the spending priorities during the coming year.

A panel comprised of representatives from the city and state must sign off on the final spending plan, a contentious process that led to more than a year of delay the last time around.

Most attention likely will be paid to the subway system, which needs a sweeping modernization to haul it out of a crisis that has seen service reliability hit rock bottom during the past year. An MTA plan to overhaul the system, which includes upgrading decades-old signal systems, buying new subway cars and adding elevators at nearly 200 stations, is estimated to cost $40 billion during the next decade.

Scott Rechler, a former MTA board member and chairman of the Regional Plan Association, an urban planning group, noted that 80% of the new funding -- $20 billion -- would be dedicated to subway upgrades. "That's half the plan and that could get you well under way to start the process" of modernizing the subway, he said.

Some state legislators were reluctant to approve the new revenues, given the MTA's poor record on spending and project management. An MTA project to bring LIRR commuters into Grand Central Terminal is years behind schedule and its budget has swelled to $11 billion from $4.3 billion.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, made reforming the MTA a condition of the new transit revenues in the budget. Speaking at the State Capitol on Sunday, the governor said he understands why people believe the authority is inefficient. "These management reforms will make a significant difference," he said.

Mr. Foye said the MTA is working on a reorganization plan that could include consolidating back-office functions of the various agencies that make up the authority. "Everything is on the table," he said.

Danny Pearlstein, a spokesman for Riders Alliance, an advocacy group, said there are signs that the MTA is reducing waste. "We believe that they are learning lessons from problems in the past and are ready to move forward with the essential transit upgrades that are needed to restore reliability," he said.