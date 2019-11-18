Budget Petroleum LLC : Announces Launch of New Website, Recent Corporate Developments and a Key Addition to Its Board of Directors

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Petroleum LLC (the "Company"), a premier provider of the Oil & Gas Industry announces new upgraded website, recent corporate developments and a key addition to its Board of Directors. Please visit http://www.budgetpetroleum.com/ to view complete information.

Budget Petroleum LLC announces Jay Yu as key addition to its Board of Directors. Mr. Yu will serve as a partner and executive director to Budget Petroleum. President & CEO, Zahid Bashir comments, "Mr. Yu will bring immense value by incorporating his network of international business relationships. He is a well respected investor and entrepreneur that will add to our spiking revenue growth and will lead us with the creation of additional pipelines into the Asian Pacific Countries, Africa and North America."

President & CEO, Zahid Bashir also further comments on recent developments, "Mr. Yu joins us at a perfect time of expansion, so his presence in the boardroom will be highly valued. His relentless passion for closing deals and getting the job done will help take Budget Petroleum to its next level. Moreover, I would like to announce that Budget Petroleum has completed a major key financing development that will give the company additional capacity to fulfill much larger fuel orders. This larger financing arm of Budget Petroleum will pave way for massive growth in the upcoming 2020 year and beyond. Now having Budget Petroleum fully financed for large future transactions, this will be essential to new ventures and creation of new pipelines being development throughout the world."

About Jay Yu, Executive Director/Partner of Budget Petroleum LLC

Mr. Yu is a serial entrepreneur, he has advised hundreds of private and public company executives with corporate advisory services such as capital funding, mergers & acquisitions, structured financing, IPO financing and branding, expert market analysis, commodities trading and other business development services geared at taking these companies to the next level. He is a self taught and private self investor, his relentless passion for international business has helped him develop key, strategic and valuable relationships throughout the world.

Mr. Yu's unconventional and unlikely journey from humble beginnings as a "sweatshop baby," brings strong work ethics as well as different perspectives to corporate and business growth strategies. Previously, Mr. Yu worked as an Analyst part of the Corporate & Investment Banking Division at Deutsche Bank on Wall Street in New York City.

Mr. Yu continued his studies at Columbia University. He holds a BA in Psychology from City College of New York, completion of core classes from Borough of Manhattan Community College and has taken specialty courses in various New York City Colleges. He is also a proud member of Nu Alpha Phi, where he helps mentor college students and new graduates. Aside from being a deal junkie, he is an active Philanthropist and the founder of a Non-Profit Organization, LunarNYC that helps nurture New York City kids through sports and education. LunarNYC in 2019 made history in the Asian Community by announcing North America's Largest Educational Championship prize ever awarded in an Asian Basketball Tournament.

About Budget Petroleum LLC

Budget Petroleum Trading LLC is led by a veteran team of professionals with a proven track record in the Oil & Gas Industry and other commodities. Budget Petroleum Trading LLC is a company founded in 2015 and is one of the few fortunate companies blessed by the office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Budget Petroleum emerged in response to the global energy challenges encountered in the Free Trade market after its President & CEO left his political career and decided to move to the UAE in 2014. Budget Petroleum delivers crude and refined products to various markets around the globe by delivering state-of-the-art logistical capabilities. This is only part of the story, as our veteran lead team possesses a far-reaching network of clients and suppliers. Our multi-national, highly skilled professionals, and most whom are entrepreneurs, former govenment officials and industry leaders provides a credible and seamless business chain to complete each transaction.

Budget Petroleum Trades most types of Hydrocarbon: Crude Oil – Gasoline - Fuel oil - Gas oil – Naphtha - LPG

We engage in long term supply or off take agreements with various counterparts in the industry to fulfil our trading milestones. We understand that commodity prices can be extremely volatile, therefore having deep connections throughout the world through our dedicated international team is essential. We work with companies long term to build strong relationships, such as the largest commodity banks in the world that have supported our growth since inception.

Contact:

Ontario Tower

Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Sales@budgetpetroleum.com

website: http://www.budgetpetroleum.com/

+971 145-836-994

