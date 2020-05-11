Log in
Budget must serve economy protection action plan, investments and job creation

05/11/2020 | 06:14am EDT

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán consulted with senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the heads of support institutions coming under the Ministry with respect to the budgets for this year and next year and the implementation of the economy protection action plan, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister's press chief informed the Hungarian news agency MTI.

At the meeting held in the building of the Ministry of Finance, Mr Orbán said in Hungary the focus of the tools used for the management of the crisis continues to remain on job creation.

He repeated that the government would create as many new jobs as would be destroyed by the coronavirus.

The 2020 and 2021 budgets and the economy protection action plan, too, must serve this goal, where the most important means include job creation by the State, investment promotion, state development programmes, wage support for workers at risk of losing their jobs, tax cuts for the preservation of jobs, zero-per-cent credit for businesses, and the gradual reintroduction of the 13th month pension, the Prime Minister listed at the meeting.

(The Prime Minister / MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 10:13:08 UTC
