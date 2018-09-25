Log in
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe :’s Daniel Roe Named a Barron’s Top 100 Advisor for the Fourth Consecutive Year

09/25/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

For the fourth consecutive year, Daniel Roe, Chief Investment Officer of Columbus-based Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, earned a place on Barron’s 2018 list of the Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors in the United States. He is ranked number 55 on this year’s exclusive list.

Roe joined Budros, Ruhlin & Roe in 1996 and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certificant; he has been in the financial services industry for 30 years. He has been profiled in Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal and Morningstar Advisor magazine, and has been widely quoted in the national media and on leading financial social media sites.

“I am honored to again be recognized by Barron’s,” said Roe. “The distinction is a reflection of everyone’s efforts at Budros, Ruhlin & Roe and our total dedication to helping our clients reach their goals.”

Founded in 1979, Budros, Ruhlin & Roe sets itself apart through its disciplined financial planning process and investment strategies, and by being one of the original independent and fee-only wealth management firms in America.

You may access the Barron’s Top 100 Advisors list here. Barron’s also included a special insert in the Thursday, September 20, 2018 edition of the Wall Street Journal.

About Budros, Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. (“BRR”) is a fee-only, SEC registered investment advisor, located in Columbus, Ohio. BRR operates as an independent wealth management firm, serving clients in a fiduciary capacity. The company culture emphasizes excellence in all areas of financial planning and portfolio management. To learn more visit www.b-r-r.com.

Disclosure

Participants were chosen as America’s top independent financial advisors, as identified by Barron’s, through a ranking that reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisors’ practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the winner. A ranking of “N” denotes an advisor who is new to the list. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for inclusion in the Top 100.

Neither rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services, publications, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any designation or certification, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Budros, Ruhlin & Roe is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized advisor. No ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past endorsement of BRR by any of its clients. For further information, please visit: http://www.b-r-r.com/disclosure/.


© Business Wire 2018
