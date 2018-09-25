Budros, Ruhlin & Roe :’s Daniel Roe Named a Barron’s Top 100 Advisor for the Fourth Consecutive Year

For the fourth consecutive year, Daniel Roe, Chief Investment Officer of
Columbus-based Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, earned a place on Barron’s 2018
list of the Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors in the United States. He
is ranked number 55 on this year’s exclusive list.
Roe joined Budros, Ruhlin & Roe in 1996 and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL
PLANNER® certificant; he has been in the financial services
industry for 30 years. He has been profiled in Barron’s, The
Wall Street Journal and Morningstar Advisor magazine, and has
been widely quoted in the national media and on leading financial social
media sites.
“I am honored to again be recognized by Barron’s,” said Roe. “The
distinction is a reflection of everyone’s efforts at Budros, Ruhlin &
Roe and our total dedication to helping our clients reach their goals.”
Founded in 1979, Budros, Ruhlin & Roe sets itself apart through its
disciplined financial planning process and investment strategies, and by
being one of the original independent and fee-only wealth management
firms in America.
You may access the Barron’s Top 100 Advisors list here.
Barron’s also included a special insert in the Thursday, September 20,
2018 edition of the Wall Street Journal.
About Budros, Ruhlin & Roe Inc.
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. (“BRR”) is a fee-only, SEC registered
investment advisor, located in Columbus, Ohio. BRR operates as an
independent wealth management firm, serving clients in a fiduciary
capacity. The company culture emphasizes excellence in all areas of
financial planning and portfolio management. To learn more visit www.b-r-r.com.
Disclosure
Participants were chosen as America’s top independent financial
advisors, as identified by Barron’s, through a ranking that reflects the
volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues
generated for the firms and the quality of the advisors’ practices. The
scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by
comparing them with the winner. A ranking of “N” denotes an advisor who
is new to the list. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee
to Barron’s in exchange for inclusion in the Top 100.
Neither rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services,
publications, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any
designation or certification, should be construed by a client or
prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain
level of results if Budros, Ruhlin & Roe is engaged, or continues to be
engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by
magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on
information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized advisor. No
ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past
endorsement of BRR by any of its clients. For further information,
please visit: http://www.b-r-r.com/disclosure/.
