Budweiser Brewing APAC : AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 AND FINAL DIVIDEND RECOMMENDATION

02/13/2020 | 06:01am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited

百威亞太控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1876)

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

AND FINAL DIVIDEND RECOMMENDATION

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of a committee of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company will be held on 26 February 2020 (after trading hours) to consider and approve the announcement of the audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Annual Results") and to consider the recommendation of a final dividend, if any.

It is expected that the announcement of the Annual Results and the recommendation of a final dividend, if any, will be released at or around 7 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Thursday, 27 February 2020.

By Order of the Board

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited

Renrong Wang

Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 13 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Jan Craps and Mr. Renrong Wang as Executive Directors, Mr. Carlos Brito as Chair and Non-executive Director, Mr. Felipe Dutra as Non-executive Director, and Mr. Martin Cubbon, Ms. Mun Tak Marjorie Yang and Ms. Katherine King-suen Tsang as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
