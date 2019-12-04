Budweiser Brewing APAC : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

Among the Share Options granted above, a total of 1,237,355 Share Options were granted to the directors of the Company ("Director(s)") as follows:
|
|
|
Number of Share
|
Name of Directors
|
Position held with the Company
|
Options granted
|
Jan Craps
|
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
|
1,083,984
|
Renrong Wang
|
Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary
|
153,371
The grant of Share Options to each of the above Directors has been approved by all Independent Non-executive Directors and the Remuneration Committee of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, none of the Grantees is a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, nor an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them as at the date of the grant or the date of this announcement.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Jan Craps and Mr. Renrong Wang as Executive Directors, Mr. Carlos Brito as Chair and Non-executive Director, Mr. Felipe Dutra as Non-executive Director, and Mr. Martin Cubbon, Ms. Mun Tak Marjorie Yang and Ms. Katherine King-suen Tsang as Independent Non-executive Directors.