Budweiser Brewing APAC : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited

百威亞太控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1876)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The board of directors (the "Board") of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (the "Company") announces that, on 4 December 2019, the Company granted a total of 9,284,444 share options (the "Share Options") to certain eligible employees and directors (the "Grantees"), subject to acceptance by the Grantees, to subscribe for a total of 9,284,444 ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares") under the Company's Discretionary Long-Term Incentive Plan that was adopted on 9 September 2019. Details of the Share Options granted are set out below: