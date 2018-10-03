Buffalo Wild Wings : Hosts Annual Fundraiser to Help Kids and Teens Play Team Sports with Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Throughout October, pinups and PopSockets purchased in-restaurant will support grants for local Clubs to help kids participate in team sports

Buffalo Wild Wings® today announced the kickoff of their annual fundraiser to support youth sports programs at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. All Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will participate in the promotion from October 1-31, 2018. Donations received will go towards Boys & Girls Clubs of America ALL STARS program in support of sports teams and facility improvement projects at local Clubs, as part of the company's Team Up for Kids® mission.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005552/en/

Team Up for Kids (Graphic: Business Wire)

Paper pinups can be purchased for a minimum donation of $1 and will be posted throughout restaurants. In addition, Buffalo Wild Wings will also offer a limited-edition Buffalo Wild Wings branded PopSocket during the month of October for a minimum $5 donation.

“Together with our Guests and Franchisees, Buffalo Wild Wings has raised more than $17 million and helped thousands of kids experience the joy of playing on an ALL STARS team since 2013,” said Lyle Tick, President of Buffalo Wild Wings. “We're excited to continue our fundraising efforts this year allowing more kids the opportunity to play team sports in our local communities.”

In 2017, Buffalo Wild Wings partnership enabled more than 190,000 kids and teens to participate on teams. The company is supporting more than 600 teams and leagues across the country this fall, creating sports programs that promote physical fitness, good sportsmanship, and teamwork. In total, Buffalo Wild Wings has committed to donating at least $2 million each year to Boys & Girls Clubs of America through 2020.

“Our partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings has helped bring the love of the game to thousands of kids and teens across the country,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “This support provides an opportunity to build self-confidence and life-enhancing skills that will help them succeed on and off the field.”

Those unable to dine in-restaurant may purchase a limited edition Team Up for Kids eGift Card and Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 10% of the purchase value to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Visit the online gift card store at BuffaloWildWings.com to purchase.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,400 Clubs serve 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter.

About Buffalo Wild Wings and Team Up for Kids

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the United States. Globally, there are more than 1,200 restaurants in 10 countries. Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BuffaloWildWings.com and InspireBrands.com.

Buffalo Wild Wings’ charitable giving initiative – TEAM UP FOR KIDS® – centers on the vision: There is a champion in every child. We are committed to helping build communities where all kids can thrive, compete, and belong to a team. As part of this mission, Buffalo Wild Wings has teamed up with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) to help thousands of kids play on sports teams each year. Buffalo Wild Wings is committed to donating and raising at least $22 million for BGCA by 2020. Guests can join the effort through donations from sauce and seasoning bottle purchases and in-restaurant fundraising events. For more information, visit www.buffalowildwings.com/giving.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005552/en/