Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss on coronavirus, operating profit rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/02/2020 | 08:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday posted a record net loss of nearly $50 billion as the coronavirus pandemic pummeled its common stock investments, but operating profit rose even as COVID-19 hurt its businesses.

Berkshire's first-quarter net loss totaled $49.75 billion, or $30,653 per Class A share, reflecting $54.52 billion of losses from investments, mainly common stocks. A year earlier, net earnings totaled $21.66 billion, or $13,209 per share.

Quarterly operating profit, which Buffett considers a better performance measure, rose 6% to $5.87 billion, or about $3,624 per Class A share $5.56 billion, or about $3,388 per share.

An accounting rule requires Berkshire to report unrealized stock losses and gains with earnings. This causes huge swings in Berkshire's net results that Buffett considers meaningless.

Nonetheless, Berkshire has loaded up on stocks in part because of Buffett's inability to find large companies to buy outright, a drought that has lasted more than four years and left Berkshire with about $137.3 billion of cash.

The Standard & Poor's 500 slid 20% in the first quarter but there were steeper falls in several large Berkshire holdings including American Express, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and four airlines -- American, Delta, Southwest and United.

Berkshire's operating businesses, like much of corporate America, were not unscathed by COVID-19, which hurt volumes at the BNSF railroad and forced retail businesses such as See's Candies to temporarily close stores.

Most of Berkshire's businesses have been hurt by the pandemic, with effects so far ranging from "relatively minor to severe," and revenues of businesses deemed "essential" have slowed "considerably" in April, the company said.

Vice Chairman Charlie Munger told The Wall Street Journal last month that a few small Berkshire businesses might close altogether.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Megan Davies and Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:19aIreland unveils 6.5 billion euro coronavirus business package
RE
09:08aAustrian GDP to shrink 8% this year as lockdown persists, central bank says
RE
09:07aLibyan central bank reserves to fall 20% as oil revenues sink -audit bureau
RE
09:01aSpain to launch 16 billion euro reconstruction fund - PM
RE
08:42aBuffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss on coronavirus, operating profit rises
RE
07:35aMalaysian economy could shrink more than earlier forecasts - finance minister
RE
05:49aEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE : Declaration by the High Representative Josep Borrell, on behalf of the European Union, on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, 3 May 2020
PU
05:45aQUARANTINIS,' BREAD MAKERS AND BADMINTON : What's Hot in Down Consumer Market
DJ
05:39aIMF approves $91 million loan to Malawi for COVID-19 trade balance woes
RE
04:24aNATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA : S&P Affirms Serbia's Credit Rating at BB+ Despite Global Crisis Caused by COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Dismal Outlook For Oil Squeezes Industry -- WSJ
2SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC : SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, KRAFT HEINZ, UNITED PARCEL SERVICE: Stocks That Defined the ..
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk's Wish Is Granted, Shares Fall
4ABBVIE INC. : ABBVIE : Q1 2020 Earnings Release
5Rolls-Royce considering cutting up to 15% of its workforce - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group