Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Buffett's Berkshire seeks Fed leeway to boost BofA bet: Fed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 06:46pm EDT
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is seeking permission from the Federal Reserve to boost its stake in Bank of America Corp above the 10% level, according to an application document provided by the Fed on Tuesday.

Bloomberg first reported the application on Tuesday. Shares of BofA gained 3% after the report came out, dipping slightly to close at 2.02%.

Berkshire, which has a 9.96% stake in BofA, filed an application with the Fed this month, assuring the regulator that it will passively invest in the bank and will not try to force a change in strategy or corporate structure.

"Berkshire routinely assesses market conditions and may decide to purchase additional shares of common stock of Bank of America based on its evaluation of the investment opportunity presented by such purchases," the application reads.

"Berkshire anticipates that any such purchases would be on the open market at prevailing market prices."

Ownership above the 10% level attracts increased regulatory scrutiny and the Federal Reserve only allows investors to take double-digit stakes on the assurance the buyer would not try to force a controlling influence.

Berkshire's biggest stock market commitment remains in financial services. It is already the largest shareholder in BofA as well as American Express Co and Wells Fargo and has a significant stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co.


In 2017, Berkshire pulledhttps://reut.rs/2MIl8cn a similar application to boost its Wells Fargo stake after the bank was beset by a scandal over its creation of unauthorized customer accounts.

Bank of America is slated to report its third-quarter results on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Manjesh Bharath in Bengaluru and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Michelle Price and Tom Brown)

By Pete Schroeder and Bharath ManjeshR
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 1.03% 117.59 Delayed Quote.22.12%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 2.02% 29.73 Delayed Quote.18.26%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.84% 314250 Delayed Quote.2.12%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 3.01% 119.96 Delayed Quote.18.97%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 1.70% 50.11 Delayed Quote.6.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37pGoogle, Reddit defend tech legal protections ahead of Congress hearing
RE
07:36pIndia cannot sacrifice economic strength to comply with U.S. sanctions - Finance Minister
RE
07:34pUncertainty seen persisting, along with Fed's divide
RE
07:24pFidelity criticizes money manager Fisher, who loses Philadelphia as client
RE
07:08pDAVID LOEBSACK : Loebsack Statement on the EPA's Supplemental SRE Rule
PU
06:48pJAMES LANKFORD : Senator Lankford Disappointed with RFS Mandates
PU
06:48pCHERI BUSTOS : Bustos statement on epa's release of new ethanol plan
PU
06:46pBUFFETT'S BERKSHIRE SEEKS FED LEEWAY TO BOOST BOFA BET : Fed
RE
06:44pMGM to sell Bellagio, Circus Circus resorts for about $5 billion
RE
06:43pHOEVEN : EPA's Final Proposal Should Ensure RFS Obligations Are Met
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
2AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39
3Alitalia gets qualified thumbs-up from Atlantia, state railways
4Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
5LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : launches investigation into alleged worker abuse at supplier ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group