Bühler and Givaudan join forces in Singapore to open unique Innovation Center dedicated to plant-based food

02/12/2020 | 08:05pm EST

Collaboration to develop tailored plant-based products for Asian markets

Bühler and Givaudan join forces in Singapore to open unique Innovation Center dedicated to plant-based food

Uzwil and Vernier (Switzerland), February 13, 2020 - The leading food technology provider and the global leader in flavors and fragrances, are bringing their global partnership to Asia to build an Innovation Center dedicated to plant-based food. The new facility is planned to open in Singapore later this year.

"The projected population of 10 billion people by 2050 is a challenge too big to be solved alone," explains Ian Roberts, CTO of Bühler. "Companies are increasingly aware of the urgent need to collaborate to make an impact on the climate and nutrition challenges of this century. Universities, start-ups, and companies need to come together to innovate and find more sustainable ways to produce food. This is what this Innovation Center is all about, and we are pleased we found a like-minded partner to bring this vision to life in Asia, home to half of the world's population."

Joint facility with experts from both companies

The new facility, located at Givaudan Woodlands site, will be jointly run by the two companies, bringing together a pilot plant featuring Bühler extrusion and processing equipment and a kitchen and flavor laboratory by Givaudan. The facility will be supported by experts from both companies.

The Innovation Center will welcome food processing companies, start-ups and university researchers looking to develop novel plant-based food products. Bühler's equipment and processing expertise combined with Givaudan's flavor, taste, ingredient, and product development expertise will create a unique offering and synergy that will be greatly advantageous to those developing new products, particularly when using wet or dry extrusion.

Focusing on Asian markets

"We are very proud to launch this initiative. It is a testament that industry leaders can come together to the benefit of the whole food innovation ecosystem. We are especially excited that this project will take place in Singapore, a diverse country at the heart of Southeast Asia with strong ambitions for the future of food. We see a lot of market potential for plant-based products in the coming years in Asia, in particular, the alternative meat sector. Our combined expertise in the development and manufacture of plant-based foods will allow for new ranges that cater to Asia tastes, texture expectations and cooking techniques," says Fabio Campanile, Head of Science and Technology at Givaudan. "The initial focus on extruded products is important as this is a key technology for developing authentic meat alternatives. It is also a great strength for Givaudan - we've optimized the flavor and taste aspects and are able to make these extruded products extremely delicious and nutritious to consumers."

Innovation Center already accepting inquiries

The Innovation Center is currently under construction at Givaudan Woodlands site in Singapore. The project will be featured later this year at a Protein Pavilion during Future Food Asia, June 2-3, 2020 in Singapore. The full facility opening is planned for the fourth quarter of 2020. Companies, start-ups, and universities willing to experiment at the Innovation Center are invited to get in touch with Bühler and Givaudan's local Singapore offices to enquire for availabilities.

Media contacts:

Markus Reber, Bühler Media Relations Manager,

Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland

Phone: +41 71 955 12 44

Mobile: +41 79 864 29 41

E-mail: markus.reber@buhlergroup.com

Jayanthi Rajoo, Head APAC Communications, Flavour Division
Givaudan Singapore

Phone: +65 67519327

E-mail: jayanthi.rajoo@givaudan.com

Southeast Asia & Innovation Center contact:

Vianney d'Hostel, Regional Marketing Manager Southeast Asia & Oceania

Bühler Asia Pte. Ltd., Singapore

Phone: +65 6826 6900

E-mail: vianney.dhostel@buhlergroup.com

About Givaudan

Givaudan is the global leader in the creation of flavours and fragrances. In close collaboration with food, beverage, consumer product and fragrance partners, Givaudan develops tastes and scents that delight consumers the world over. With a passion to understand consumers' preferences and a relentless drive to innovate, Givaudan is at the forefront of creating flavours and fragrances that 'engage your senses'. The Company achieved sales of CHF 6.2 billion in 2019. Headquartered in Switzerland with local presence in over 180 locations, the Company has over 14,900 employees worldwide.

www.givaudan.com




