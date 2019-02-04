Log in
Bühler co-founds Future Food Initiative with ETH Zürich and EPFL

02/04/2019 | 03:50am EST

Network of academia and industry invest significantly into research in healthy food and sustainability

Bühler co-founds Future Food Initiative with ETH Zürich and EPFL

Uzwil (Switzerland), February 4, 2019 - Bühler has committed to co-found the Future Food Initiative launched by ETH Zürich and EPFL, together with industrial partners Givaudan and Nestlé. The initiative aims to accelerate the development of healthy food products and more sustainable, plastic-free packaging. Its research lays the ground for secure access to affordable nutrition, addressing global challenges of hunger and malnutrition.

The Swiss federal institutes of technology ETH Zürich and EPFL (Ecole polytechnique féderale de Lausanne) have launched Future Food - A Swiss Research Initiative ("Future Food Initiative") together with partners Givaudan, Nestlé and Bühler. "We are stepping up as an industry to address challenges in the food value chain," says Stefan Scheiber, CEO of the Bühler Group. "Bühler's ambition is to create innovative and sustainable solutions, partnering with leading research institutes, industrial partners, and promising start-ups in the world of food." In the same context, Bühler will officially open its CUBIC innovation campus in spring and will welcome innovation partners, customers, start-ups and academics to benefit from the new facilities.

The Future Food Initiative is funded by a donation from the industrial partners with a total amount of 4.1 million Swiss francs. Its overarching goal is to further expand research and education in the area of food and nutrition sciences at the interface of universities and enterprises. The initiative's objective is to accelerate the development of healthy food products which leverage consumer trends, to intensify the search for solutions for sustainable, plastic-free packaging, and to secure access to affordable nutrition.

The Future Food Initiative brings together competences from academic and industrial research in food and nutrition sciences at ETH Zürich and EPFL. "We have launched this initiative to pool our expertise in research and innovation to find innovative approaches for healthy foods and a sustainable supply chain," says Prof. Dr. Detlef Günther, Vice President for Research and Corporate Relations at the ETH Zürich. "I am truly delighted that we can launch this initiative. It will create hand-in-hand partnerships for faculty of our two sister institutes of technology with partner companies of absolutely top caliber, on critical yet fun areas of research. This initiative will offer several talented young scientists a unique opportunity for their professional and intellectual growth," adds Andreas Mortensen, Vice President for Research at the EPFL. Ian Roberts, CTO of the Bühler Group, concludes: "The goals of the initiative align perfectly with our ambition of addressing global challenges of hunger and malnutrition. I would like to thank the ETH Zürich and EPFL for initiating this joint platform. We are looking forward to bring on board additional partners into this initiative in the coming years. The initiative will help make Switzerland a global lighthouse for innovation across the food value chain."

Find more information about the Future Food Initiative here.

Media contact:

Burkhard Böndel, Head of Corporate Communications,

Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland

Phone: +41 71 955 33 99

Mobile: +41 79 515 91 57

E-mail : burkhard.boendel@buhlergroup.com

Samuel Eckstein, Head of Internal & External Communications,

Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland

Phone: +41 71 955 29 36

Mobile: +41 79 517 52 46

E-mail: samuel.eckstein@buhlergroup.com

About Bühler
Every day, billions of people come into contact with Bühler process technologies to cover their basic needs for food and mobility. Our solutions ensure healthy and safe food for two billion people on a daily basis, and they help move one billion people per day. Together with our customers and partners, we develop innovations for a better world with a focus on sustainability, health, safety, and energy efficiency. We help manufacturers produce healthy and safe food, manufacture higher-efficiency vehicles, improve eyesight, advance telecommunications, and make buildings more economical.

As a leading technology group, Bühler invests up to 5% of its turnover every year in research and development. In 2017, around 11,000 employees in over 140 countries generated a turnover of CHF 2.7 billion. As a globally active Swiss family-owned company, we are particularly committed to sustainability.

We want our customers to be successful. We want every human being to have access to healthy food. We want to protect the climate with energy-efficient cars, buildings, and machinery.

www.buhlergroup.com




