Bühler joins the World Business Council for Sustainable Development

Uzwil (Switzerland), March 19, 2019 - Bühler has today joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), a global network of nearly 200 forward-thinking companies. By connecting with WBCSD, Bühler can make a real impact on global corporate sustainability and on providing the growing world population with the nourishment and mobility solutions of the future.

"We are delighted to join WBCSD and to help contribute to their mission to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world via the realization of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We want our customers to be successful, we want everyone to have access to safe and healthy food, and we want to live in a climate that supports and sustains them and future generations. No one can manage the task of sustainable food production or sustainable mobility on their own," Stefan Scheiber, Bühler CEO, said. "Innovations are key to driving change, and these are sparked with broad, inclusive collaborative networks. We have been joining forces with conscientious market participants to scale innovations for years and the move to join WBCSD's innovative network is an important step to furthering our sustainable business goals, and most importantly, in developing new means to feed to world."

Every day, two billion people enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured with parts produced with our machinery. Bühler technologies and solutions are used in the global production and processing of grains, corn, rice, pasta, pulses, cereal, chocolate, snacks, wafers, coffee, and feed for fish, pets, and livestock. They are also used for smart phones, solar panels, diapers, cosmetics, banknotes, energy-efficient buildings, eye glasses, and more. Having this global relevance, Bühler is in an ideal position to address some of the world's pressing challenges and transform them into sustainable business solutions.

WBCSD President and CEO Peter Bakker said: "WBCSD is pleased to welcome Bühler as our newest member. We are dedicated to working towards a transformation of the key systems across society, and this can only be achieved in collaboration with companies across the full value chain. Bühler's focus on technology can be a real game-changer in sustainability terms. We are keen to begin working together."

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development is a CEO-led organization of over 200 companies working together to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world. The WBCSD galvanizes the global business community to create a sustainable future for business, society, and the environment. Together with its members, who represent all business sectors, the council shares best practices on sustainable development issues and develops innovative tools that change the status quo.

Ian Roberts, Bühler CTO said: "Industry must step up and take responsiblilty for reducing environmental impacts. We are already hitting planetary boundaries. Now - more than ever - it is time to take decisive action to ensure quality of life today and for future generations. In joining the world's most responsible business leaders in WBCSD, we are broadening our collaborative approach to bringing about the sustainable turnaround that we so urgently need."

