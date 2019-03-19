Log in
Bühler joins the World Business Council for Sustainable Development

03/19/2019 | 03:35am EDT

Driving long-term, sustainable change with the WBCSD network

Bühler joins the World Business Council for Sustainable Development

Uzwil (Switzerland), March 19, 2019 - Bühler has today joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), a global network of nearly 200 forward-thinking companies. By connecting with WBCSD, Bühler can make a real impact on global corporate sustainability and on providing the growing world population with the nourishment and mobility solutions of the future.

"We are delighted to join WBCSD and to help contribute to their mission to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world via the realization of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We want our customers to be successful, we want everyone to have access to safe and healthy food, and we want to live in a climate that supports and sustains them and future generations. No one can manage the task of sustainable food production or sustainable mobility on their own," Stefan Scheiber, Bühler CEO, said. "Innovations are key to driving change, and these are sparked with broad, inclusive collaborative networks. We have been joining forces with conscientious market participants to scale innovations for years and the move to join WBCSD's innovative network is an important step to furthering our sustainable business goals, and most importantly, in developing new means to feed to world."

Every day, two billion people enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured with parts produced with our machinery. Bühler technologies and solutions are used in the global production and processing of grains, corn, rice, pasta, pulses, cereal, chocolate, snacks, wafers, coffee, and feed for fish, pets, and livestock. They are also used for smart phones, solar panels, diapers, cosmetics, banknotes, energy-efficient buildings, eye glasses, and more. Having this global relevance, Bühler is in an ideal position to address some of the world's pressing challenges and transform them into sustainable business solutions.

WBCSD President and CEO Peter Bakker said: "WBCSD is pleased to welcome Bühler as our newest member. We are dedicated to working towards a transformation of the key systems across society, and this can only be achieved in collaboration with companies across the full value chain. Bühler's focus on technology can be a real game-changer in sustainability terms. We are keen to begin working together."

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development is a CEO-led organization of over 200 companies working together to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world. The WBCSD galvanizes the global business community to create a sustainable future for business, society, and the environment. Together with its members, who represent all business sectors, the council shares best practices on sustainable development issues and develops innovative tools that change the status quo.

Ian Roberts, Bühler CTO said: "Industry must step up and take responsiblilty for reducing environmental impacts. We are already hitting planetary boundaries. Now - more than ever - it is time to take decisive action to ensure quality of life today and for future generations. In joining the world's most responsible business leaders in WBCSD, we are broadening our collaborative approach to bringing about the sustainable turnaround that we so urgently need."

Find more information about the WBCSD.

Find out more about sustainability at Bühler.

Media contact:

Burkhard Böndel, Head of Corporate Communications,

Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland

Phone: +41 71 955 33 99

Mobile: +41 79 515 91 57

E-mail : burkhard.boendel@buhlergroup.com

Samuel Eckstein, Head Internal & External Communications

Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland

Phone: +41 71 955 29 36

Mobile: +41 79 517 52 46

E-mail: samuel.eckstein@buhlergroup.com

About Bühler
Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies to cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured with parts produced with our machinery. Countless people wear eye glasses, use smart phones, and read newspapers and magazines, all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, we are in a unique position to turn today's global challenges into sustainable business. We want every human being to have access to healthy food. We want to do our part to protect the climate with energy-efficient cars, buildings, and machinery. Our motto is creating "innovations for a better world."

Bühler invests up to 5% of turnover into research and development. In 2018, over 13,000 employees generated a turnover of CHF 3.3 billion. As a Swiss family-owned company, Bühler is active in 140 countries around the world and operates a global network of 30 production sites.

www.buhlergroup.com




