BuildFax : Bolsters AIIG’s Post-Irma Claims Management Strategy with Data-Driven Insights

BuildFax,
a leading provider of property condition and history insights for the
largest insurance and financial institutions, released findings today in
response to an influx of more than 30,000 claims submissions to American
Integrity Insurance Group (AIIG) after Hurricane Irma.
Using its unique Change Detection Insights—which track property changes
over time, informing key business decisions and carrier data
validation—BuildFax uncovered a significant number of property updates,
and lack thereof, that enabled AIIG to accurately assess risk across its
book of business at scale. Preliminary findings revealed:
-
A staggering 50 percent of properties had zero permitted activity in
the 10 months following Hurricane Irma.
-
53 percent of permitted activity was related to roof repairs.
-
A majority of permits pulled were for repairs between $10,000 and
$50,000.
“BuildFax data provides unprecedented transparency into a carrier’s book
of business and pinpoints property-level insights that help identify
fraud, mitigate risk and enable meaningful touchpoints with insureds,”
said BuildFax COO Jonathan Kanarek. “With Change Detection, AIIG quickly
and efficiently responded to thousands of claims while gauging the
condition of its entire book of business, thus better preparing its
claims unit in advance of the next hurricane season.”
Following more than a decade of relative stability for Florida carriers,
the 2017 hurricane season exhausted claims department resources, AIIG
included.
“From an efficiency perspective, the insights that BuildFax delivered
have saved us around 30 percent in additional research time developing
our non-renewal strategy,” said Gloria Hendrickson, senior vice
president of risk management for AIIG.
