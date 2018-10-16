Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BuildFax : Releases Monthly U.S. Housing Health Report, Reveals 5.06 Percent Increase in Housing Maintenance Activity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 02:11pm CEST

A sharp spike in maintenance activity sees direct impact from 2017 hurricane season

BuildFax, a leading provider of property condition and history insights for the largest insurance and financial institutions, today released its Housing Health Report for September, which offers insights into three major economic indicators for the U.S. housing market: single-family housing authorizations, existing housing maintenance and existing housing remodeling.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005341/en/

BuildFax has leveraged its proprietary database of property condition and history data to present th ...

BuildFax has leveraged its proprietary database of property condition and history data to present three major economic indicators for the housing market: single-family housing authorizations, existing housing maintenance and existing housing remodeling. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The data revealed a healthy increase in the annual rate of single-family housing authorizations from August to September. The annual rate of maintenance volume increased 5.06 percent in September year over year and increased 4.35 percent over Q3 2017.

  • New Housing Supply:
    • Single-family housing authorizations increased at a seasonally adjusted rate of 3.20 percent from August to September of 2018
    • Single-family housing authorizations in September 2018 increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 10.91 percent over September 2017
  • Existing Housing Maintenance:
    • The annual rate of housing maintenance volume increased 5.06 percent
    • In September 2018, housing maintenance spend increased at a year-over-year rate of 18.14 percent from September 2017
  • Existing Housing Remodels:
    • The annual rate of remodel volume has increased 2.39 percent
    • In September 2018, remodel spend increased at a year-over-year rate of 15.96 percent from September 2017

"Typically, we see dips in maintenance and remodeling activity immediately following a natural disaster, as we saw in Florida following Hurricane Irma, which caused $10 billion in insured losses. Irma’s impact on Florida in September 2017 directly contributed to last month’s 5.06 percent increase in maintenance activity," said BuildFax COO Jonathan Kanarek. "Hurricane Harvey is a different story. Harris County's non-traditional permitting strategies spiked maintenance activity shortly after landfall. This will likely impact remodeling and maintenance activity well into 2019 and we'll be tracking these trends in depth over time."

For access to the full report and an in-depth on Harvey, click here. To learn more about BuildFax, visit www.buildfax.com.

About BuildFax

BuildFax, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is trusted by the largest insurance and financial institutions in the world to deliver business-critical property condition and history data. With the only database of its kind encompassing more than 23 billion data points on commercial and residential structures, BuildFax delivers detailed data on remodeling, solar installations, new construction, roof age, major systems, maintenance history and more. To learn more about BuildFax, visit www.buildfax.com.

Methodology

BuildFax conducted this study by examining properties in the U.S. between the years 2013 and 2018. The statistics in this report are calculated using sampled data from across the U.S. All data is seasonally adjusted and imputed to reflect numbers representative of the entire country. Due to historical revisions made by permitting authorities, the data is subject to change. Estimates are as of Oct. 8, 2018.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:34pIN ONE WEEK : California Cannabis Czar Lori Ajax, Musician Melissa Etheridge, Congressmen Lou Correa and Dana Rohrabacher, and More at NCIA's 2nd Annual California Cannabis Business Conference October 22-23 in Anaheim, CA
PR
02:34pCelebrate Our Shared Local History at the Camarillo Ranch
PR
02:34pAndroid File Encryption is Easy and Powerful with BestCrypt Explorer by Jetico
BU
02:33pESLITE SPECTRUM : Taiwan's Eslite bookstore to open new branch in Japan next fall
AQ
02:33pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras and CNPC define business model for Strategic Partnership in Comperj and Marlim Cluster
PU
02:33pCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Notice of board meeting
PU
02:33pMEDIOBANCA : CheBanca! Academy of Woodworking Launched
PU
02:33pHUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC /NY : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:33pThe Republic of Palau – in partnership with GridMarket and ENGIE Eps - pioneers access to affordable and reliable clean energy with project ARMONIA, the largest microgrid in the world
GL
02:32pMARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Update ahead of analyst and investor meetings (692 kb)
3MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Legoland disappointment extends bad spell for shares
4PORSCHE : Porsche Taps Brakes On Talk of Listing -- WSJ
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : GERMAN CARMAKERS HAVE 50:50 chance of facing Detroit's fate, VW says

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.