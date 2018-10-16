BuildFax : Releases Monthly U.S. Housing Health Report, Reveals 5.06 Percent Increase in Housing Maintenance Activity

BuildFax,
a leading provider of property condition and history insights for the
largest insurance and financial institutions, today released its Housing
Health Report for September, which offers insights into three major
economic indicators for the U.S. housing market: single-family housing
authorizations, existing housing maintenance and existing housing
remodeling.
The data revealed a healthy increase in the annual rate of single-family
housing authorizations from August to September. The annual rate of
maintenance volume increased 5.06 percent in September year over year
and increased 4.35 percent over Q3 2017.
-
New Housing Supply:
-
Single-family housing authorizations increased at a seasonally
adjusted rate of 3.20 percent from August to September of 2018
-
Single-family housing authorizations in September 2018 increased
at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 10.91 percent over
September 2017
-
Existing Housing Maintenance:
-
The annual rate of housing maintenance volume increased 5.06
percent
-
In September 2018, housing maintenance spend increased at a
year-over-year rate of 18.14 percent from September 2017
-
Existing Housing Remodels:
-
The annual rate of remodel volume has increased 2.39 percent
-
In September 2018, remodel spend increased at a year-over-year
rate of 15.96 percent from September 2017
"Typically, we see dips in maintenance and remodeling activity
immediately following a natural disaster, as we saw in Florida following
Hurricane Irma, which caused $10 billion in insured losses. Irma’s
impact on Florida in September 2017 directly contributed to last month’s
5.06 percent increase in maintenance activity," said BuildFax COO
Jonathan Kanarek. "Hurricane Harvey is a different story. Harris
County's non-traditional permitting strategies spiked maintenance
activity shortly after landfall. This will likely impact remodeling and
maintenance activity well into 2019 and we'll be tracking these trends
in depth over time."
About BuildFax
BuildFax, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is trusted by the largest
insurance and financial institutions in the world to deliver
business-critical property condition and history data. With the only
database of its kind encompassing more than 23 billion data points on
commercial and residential structures, BuildFax delivers detailed data
on remodeling, solar installations, new construction, roof age, major
systems, maintenance history and more. To learn more about BuildFax,
visit www.buildfax.com.
Methodology
BuildFax conducted this study by examining properties in the U.S.
between the years 2013 and 2018. The statistics in this report are
calculated using sampled data from across the U.S. All data is
seasonally adjusted and imputed to reflect numbers representative of the
entire country. Due to historical revisions made by permitting
authorities, the data is subject to change. Estimates are as of Oct. 8,
2018.
