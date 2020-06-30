Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Building Back Better: Investing in a Resilient Recovery for Washington State

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Climate XChange and the Low Carbon Prosperity Institute introduce a “Resilient Recovery Portfolio” to inform future economic and community health recovery plans.

Today, the Low Carbon Prosperity Institute (LCPI) and Climate XChange (CXC) released new research addressing the dual challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic: economic recovery and community health. The report, “Building Back Better Washington: Investing in Jobs and Community Health for a Resilient Recovery,” finds that a very effective path to economic recovery prioritizes investments in a Resilient Recovery Portfolio of programs, which collectively offer a positive return on investment in community health through clean air benefits and avoided climate damages. These programs include investments in clean transportation, forest conservation and ecosystem restoration, clean energy, water and energy efficiency, low carbon agriculture, and sustainable industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005258/en/

“This report provides a framework to build back a better Washington,” said Kevin Tempest, research and development scientist at LCPI and a lead author of the report. “Robust, community-centric job growth that generates net local benefits is the outcome we should expect for Washington State. By making smart investments, we can achieve a triple win — high job growth, improved community health, and durable climate benefits.”

Key Findings

  • For every million dollars invested, programs in the Resilient Recovery Portfolio create an average of 10.1 full-time-equivalent jobs (FTEs). By comparison, the same amount invested in the state’s largest industries would produce 4.3 FTEs or 7.4 FTEs if spread throughout the broader state economy.
  • Every million dollars invested in the Resilient Recovery Portfolio offers $2.4 million in public health and climate benefits, including $1.6 million in clean air benefits.
  • These employment and health benefits are likely to endure and improve over time as Washington moves toward greatly reduced air pollution and a net zero-emissions future. Investing in these types of programs at the scale necessary to meet the state’s climate goals would unlock net health and climate benefits of $46 billion through 2050 while continuing the demand for the types of jobs highlighted in this report.

These findings can help state and federal policymakers design an economic recovery plan that maximizes job creation and the long-term benefit to communities across the country.

“We want to address the challenge of rethinking how we recover from crises,” said Jonah Kurman-Faber, senior research associate at CXC, and a lead author of the report. “Our analysis can help kick-start a new mindset for a truly resilient economic recovery that prioritizes people and community well-being holistically.”

Download the full report at:
LCPI: https://www.lowcarbonprosperity.org/project/building-back-better/
CXC: https://climate-xchange.org/jobs-and-public-health-benefits-from-green-stimulus-in-washington/

About the Low Carbon Prosperity Institute

The Low Carbon Prosperity Institute’s proven system design approach delivers the strategic guidance needed to achieve long-term success in reducing greenhouse gases while building an even more powerful economy. LCPI believes in the power of business leadership, bipartisan problem solving, and data-driven public policy. More information at https://www.lowcarbonprosperity.org/.

About Climate XChange

Climate XChange is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with a mission to advance the transition towards the low-carbon economy of the future in states across the United States. With a three-pronged approach of research, media, and advocacy, and a State Carbon Pricing Network with over 7,500 members nationwide, CXC is at the forefront of state-level emissions reductions policy. For more information, visit https://climate-xchange.org/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:18pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Corn Acreage-Jun 30
DJ
12:18pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Corn Acreage-Jun 30
DJ
12:18pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Soybean, Special Oils Acreage-Jun 30
DJ
12:18pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Durum/Spring Wheat Acreage-Jun 30
DJ
12:18pN.M. Begins Reciprocity for Medical Cannabis Patients Outside New Mexico
GL
12:18pRETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Declares Dividends to Series I and II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock Shareholders
BU
12:18pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. All Wheat Acreage-Jun 30
DJ
12:17pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Winter Wheat Acreage-Jun 30
DJ
12:17pUSDA GRAIN STOCKS : U.S. Corn By State-Jun 30
DJ
12:17pUSDA GRAIN STOCKS : U.S. Summary Total-Jun 30
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
3Shell to cut asset values by up to $22 billion after coronavirus hit
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
5EXCLUSIVE: Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group