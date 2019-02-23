Log in
Building Credibility and Enhancing Brand Reach for a Chemical Manufacturer with the Aid of a Brand Strategy Engagement – Infiniti Research's Success Story

02/23/2019 | 07:12am EST

A renowned market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest brand strategy engagement for a chemical manufacturer. The study highlights how the client was able to build a unique identity that differentiated their brand from the competitors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190223005002/en/

Brand strategy engagement for a chemical manufacturer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Brand strategy engagement for a chemical manufacturer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Even though globalization is opening new opportunities for the manufacturing sector, the pressure brought by new competitors and ambiguity across global markets are compelling the manufacturers to attract potential customers by building a better brand image. Infiniti’s brand strategy engagement helps businesses to directly connect to the consumers’ emotions and needs by determining a brand voice that resonates with the target customers.

Distinguish your business from your competitors with Infiniti’s brand strategy engagement? Get in touch with our experts!

The business challenge: The client is a manufacturer and distributor of chemicals and advanced materials. Headquartered in Colombes, France, the company has approximately 140 production centers located in Europe, North America, and Asia. The client was facing difficulties in differentiating their business from their competitors. They wanted to improve their brand image and reach out to a wider demographic. Additionally, the chemical manufacturer wanted to enhance their brand recognition by building credibility and enhancing advertising effectiveness.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “A brand name helps companies distinguish their business from the competitors and makes them more recognizable to customers.”

Improve your company’s overall position in the market by leveraging Infiniti’s brand strategy engagement, Request a free proposal!

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research helped the client determine their target audiences and competitors. This helped the client better connect to their customers. Consequently, the client was able to build a unique identity that differentiated their brand from the competitors. Altogether, Infiniti’s brand strategy engagement assisted the client in enhancing their brand reach.

Infiniti Research’s brand strategy engagement helped the client to:

  • Enhance brand recognition and build credibility
  • Connect directly to customers’ emotions and needs
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from Infiniti’s brand strategy engagement? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti Research’s brand strategy engagement offered predictive insights on:

  • Building a customer focused marketing strategy
  • Determining the brand voice that resonates with the target audiences
  • Interested in achieving high growth for your business? Request a free proposal to know how our brand strategy engagement can help you with the necessary insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
