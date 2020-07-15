What is Building Evidence in Education (BE2)?

Building Evidence in Education (BE2) is a donor working group, launched in 2012, with the aim to engage bilateral and multilateral organizations and foundations. The objectives of BE2 are to:

Strengthen donor research collaboration and coordination,

Encourage higher standards of commissioned research, and

Promote the availability and access to rigorous evidence.

Why a donor working group?

We recognize that donors have a unique opportunity and responsibility to advance the quality and use of evidence in the education sector through setting higher standards for the research we commission, coordinating our respective research agendas and engaging with policy makers to increase uptake of evidence for decision making.

Membership

Institution-based: multilateral and bilateral donors and independent foundations working in the education sector.

Over 30 donor institutions represented.

Governance

Steering Committee: DFID, USAID, the World Bank Group; rotating UN agency (currently UNESCO).

Activities and priorities guided by Steering Committee and members.

Supported by a BE2 Secretariat: secretariat@building-evidence-in-education.org.

Key Activities:

NEW: Education Evidence Advisory Panel

The panel's objective is to review and assess evidence-based and cost-effective practices that can improve education outcomes, to help policymakers in low- and middle-income countries make decisions.

In-person and virtual meetings, focused on emerging evidence and research methods.

Recent focus areas: education system diagnostics, early childhood education, implementation science.

Research Mapping: member research mapping and knowledge sharing to facilitate coordination and collaboration.

Publications:

BE2 Interest Groups:

Cost Capture Guidance

Early Childhood Development

Education in Emergencies / Conflict and Crisis

Teacher Professional Development

Next Steps - Education Commission

Youth Employment Funders Group

Member Organizations

Aga Khan Foundation

L'AgenceFrançaise de Développement

Austrian Development Agency

Belgian Development Agency (BTC)

GesellschaftfürInternationaleZusammenarbeit, BundesministeriumfürwirtschaftlicheZusammenarbeit

Center for International Cooperation in Education Development (CICED)

Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA)

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Australia

Department for International Development (DFID)/UK Aid

Dubai Cares

Education Commission

European Commission, EuropeAid

Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development, Canada

Global Education Monitoring Report (GEM Report)

Global Partnership for Education (GPE)

Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies (INEE)

Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Irish Aid

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Korean Educational Development Institute (KEDI)

Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad)

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida)

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

The Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF)

The LEGO Foundation

The MasterCard Foundation

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

UNESCO International Institute for Educational Planning (IIEP)

UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS)

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

UNICEF Office of Research, Innocenti

United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

William and Flora Hewlett Foundation

World Bank Group

Youth Employment Funders Group (YEFG)