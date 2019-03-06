BuildingMinds: Schindler start-up to drive digital transformation in the real estate sector

Today, Schindler announced the formation of BuildingMinds, a start-up
created to optimize the management of real estate assets through a
software-as-a-service platform.
Partnering with Microsoft, BuildingMinds is using Microsoft’s Azure and
Dynamics 365 cloud platforms. Building owners will benefit from the
combination of Microsoft’s intelligent cloud and business applications
and Schindler’s domain knowledge in servicing real estate customers
globally.
BuildingMinds will offer a one-stop service platform for real estate
asset optimization, transforming the way buildings are managed in the
real estate sector. The start-up will develop a fully integrated,
product-agnostic, cloud solution that improves transparency and
operational efficiency by allowing building owners to centrally manage
all their properties and service providers.
Founded in Berlin, Europe’s prominent hub for property technology
start-ups, BuildingMinds will serve customers worldwide and plans to
grow its team to over 100 digital experts by year-end.
“Our partnership combines Schindler’s world-class expertise in the
building management industry with the power of Microsoft technology to
drive innovation across the sector. BuildingMinds will offer a range of
smart building solutions, tailored to help building owners around the
world facing daily operational challenges,” said Jean-Philippe Courtois,
Executive Vice President and President, Microsoft Global Sales,
Marketing and Operations.
“Today, properties use different supplier applications often unconnected
with one another. As digitization advances, real estate owners face the
challenge of managing the data locked in such an array of diverse
applications within their portfolio of buildings,” said Jens Mueller,
Chief Operating Officer of BuildingMinds.
“The demand for data-driven intelligence in building management and real
estate asset optimization is significant and growing. Combining our
industry insights with our digitization expertise will enable
BuildingMinds to play a role in leading the change taking place in the
sector,” said Silvio Napoli, Chairman of the Schindler Group. “This will
close a long-standing gap in the advent of smart buildings, and we are
pleased to be partnering with a global leader such as Microsoft on this
pivotal initiative.”
Market research firm Orbis Research forecasts that the global
smart-building market is expected to grow from around USD 8 billion in
2016 to around USD 58 billion by 2023. To tap into the opportunities of
digitization, real estate companies are investing in new solutions that
integrate their properties with their suppliers’ ecosystems and broader
asset portfolio. By joining forces, BuildingMinds and Microsoft are
bringing together the capabilities needed to accelerate this
transformation.
BuildingMinds will operate as a stand-alone company within the Schindler
Group. As its sole shareholder, Schindler has allocated funding of up to
EUR 150 million to the start-up, a quarter of which it expects to
expense in 2019.
About BuildingMinds
BuildingMinds enables the transformation of real estate into smart
buildings, connecting real estate assets across the whole value chain
through its fully integrated one-stop cloud platform. www.buildingminds.com
About Microsoft
Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent
cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person
and every organization on the planet to achieve more. www.microsoft.com
About Schindler
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global
provider of elevators, escalators, and related services. Schindler
mobility solutions move more than one billion people every day all over
the world.
www.schindler.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005705/en/