Buildium : awarded “Best Perks and Benefits” by Comparably's 2019 Best Places to Work Awards

10/03/2019 | 02:53pm EDT

The Boston-based company ranks #7 overall for small and medium-sized businesses

Buildium, the real estate industry’s leading property and association management solution, today announced that it was awarded “Best Perks and Benefits” by Comparably.com, a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding. Derived from anonymous employee ratings and reviews, this award reflects Buildium’s strong focus on workplace culture and being one of Boston’s Best Places to Work.

“Part of investing holistically in a strong company culture means giving our employees the flexibility to live their work life and their home life, as part of making Buildium a great place to work every day,” said Chris Litster, CEO of Buildium. “It’s not about things like ping-pong or snacks, though those are fun; instead, it’s about focusing on employee health as a benefit to overall company health.”

The Comparably Awards honor businesses that are helping to drive positive culture change across companies large and small. Rankings are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably.com throughout the year. Current employees were asked to provide feedback on company leadership, their happiness at work, the company culture, and more. With nearly 10 million ratings from employees across 50,000 U.S. companies, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third-party sites for workplace culture and fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding.

"Scientific research shows that being stressed out at work can have a serious physical and mental toll on your health," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Employees have rated the companies on our Best for Work-Life Balance list at the top because they allow a healthy work-life blend that ultimately leads to a more engaged and productive workforce."

Buildium employees volunteered the following feedback about the company:

  • “Buildium has a community and a soul. I'm so proud to be a part of it that it's disgusting.”
  • “Buildium has worked hard to foster a culture of transparency. The company has focused on bringing diversity and professionalism to the team as a whole, and it shows in the quality of our work and passion for our customers.”
  • “I'm extremely happy with my compensation package - I feel that it's fair and generous, and I never feel low-balled. Buildium does a great job of making employees feel valued regarding their pay, and they're easy to speak to if there are any questions or concerns.”
  • “The atmosphere here feels warm, inspiring, supportive, and innovative. People strive for progress while caring deeply about each other. They take their jobs seriously, but never themselves.”

Earlier this year, Buildium was also named as “Best CEOs for Women,” “Best Company Outlook,” and “Best Company: Boston” as well as a “Best Culture” award in 2018.

About Buildium

Buildium is the only property management solution that helps real estate professionals win new business from property owners and community associations seeking services. Backed by expert advice and relentless support, Buildium enables you to outperform across all facets of your business with intuitive software that balances power, simplicity, and ease of use. Buildium services customers in more than 50 countries, totaling over 1.9 million residential units under management. In 2015, Buildium acquired All Property Management, a leading online marketing service for property managers, making Buildium the only company to give property managers a way to acquire new customers and increase revenue. For more information, visit Buildium.com, and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook


© Business Wire 2019
