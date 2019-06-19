Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Built for Better: Cat Footwear Donates Boots and Resources for "Bunks Across America" Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

The results are in, and children all over the country will be sleeping in new beds thanks to the largest Build Day with Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP). Cat Footwear donated supplies and resources to help SHP build more than 2,700 bunk beds as part of its “Bunks Across America” nationwide Build Day on June 15. This means more than 5,000 kids will no longer have to sleep on the floor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005594/en/

Two children wear Cat Eyewear (Inspecs) while helping build beds with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, made ...

Two children wear Cat Eyewear (Inspecs) while helping build beds with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, made possible in part by Cat Footwear. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cat Footwear gave more than 100 pairs of boots to SHP chapter presidents all over the country. In addition, the company donated 3,000 pairs of gloves courtesy of Cat Gloves (Boss Manufacturing) and 3,000 pairs of protective eyewear from Cat Eyewear (Inspecs) for the volunteers who gave their time to build beds for kids in need. Through the end of June, Cat Footwear is also donating $5 for every purchase of men’s Fairbanks and women’s Ellie shoes.

“The 2019 Build Day was a testament to what ‘Build for Better’ means to us at Cat Footwear - the ingenuity and community spirit of people all over the country,” said Janice Tennant, Chief Marketing Officer at Cat Footwear. “People like Luke Mickelson, the SHP founder, and all the volunteers are true heroes for giving their time and efforts to this cause. It’s something we’re proud to champion and hope to support for years to come.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need. The group says all children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads.

About Cat Footwear
Cat Footwear produces shoes and boots that represent the long-standing values of the Cat® and Caterpillar® brands. Known globally for manufacturing high quality work and rugged casual footwear, the company is committed to developing innovative comfort, durability and technology features and championing progress for a better future. Cat Footwear is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, a global licensee of Caterpillar Inc. Brand and product information is available online at www.catfootwear.com.

About Wolverine Worldwide
With a commitment to service and product excellence, Wolverine Worldwide is one of the world’s leading marketers of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport and uniform footwear and apparel. The Company’s portfolio of highly recognized brands includes: Bates®, Chaco®, Hush Puppies®, HYTEST®, Keds®, Merrell®, Saucony®, Soft Style®, Sperry Top-Sider® and Wolverine®. The Company also is the exclusive footwear licensee of the well-known brands Cat®, and Harley-Davidson®. The Company’s products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in 190 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:22pGOPHER PROTOCOL INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:22pAgileCon2019, IIL's Online Conference Kicks Off with Huge Success
GL
01:21p'Sully' Sullenberger blasts U.S. aircraft certification process, says 737 MAX pilots need new simulator training
RE
01:21pXERO : Enhances Its Platform With a Revamp of Its App Marketplace and the First Digital US Bank Connection
BU
01:20p'Sully' Sullenberger blasts U.S. aircraft certification process, says 737 MAX pilots need new simulator training
RE
01:20pALLIANZ : AGF, CDS, others escape prison over contempt
AQ
01:20pACCELL : Unveils ProUltra Supreme High Speed HDMI 2.1 8K Cable
BU
01:19pTERNIENERGIA : Trade union agreements signed for the management of redundancies in the EPC PV sector
PU
01:19pOVS : The Board of Directors meeting approved the results of the first quarter 2019 (1 February 2019 - 30 April 2019)
PU
01:19pTERNA : New composition of the committees
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2Oil prices little changed on U.S. inventory data, hopes for trade deal
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
4Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : ANALYZE THIS: How A Billion Points Of Data Will Light The Path Toward Cleaner, More..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About