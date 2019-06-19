Built for Better: Cat Footwear Donates Boots and Resources for "Bunks Across America" Event

The results are in, and children all over the country will be sleeping
in new beds thanks to the largest Build Day with Sleep
in Heavenly Peace (SHP). Cat Footwear donated supplies and resources
to help SHP build more than 2,700 bunk beds as part of its “Bunks Across
America” nationwide Build Day on June 15. This means more than 5,000
kids will no longer have to sleep on the floor.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005594/en/
Two children wear Cat Eyewear (Inspecs) while helping build beds with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, made possible in part by Cat Footwear. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cat Footwear gave more than 100 pairs of boots to SHP chapter presidents
all over the country. In addition, the company donated 3,000 pairs of
gloves courtesy of Cat Gloves (Boss Manufacturing) and 3,000 pairs of
protective eyewear from Cat Eyewear (Inspecs) for the volunteers who
gave their time to build beds for kids in need. Through the end of June,
Cat Footwear is also donating $5 for every purchase of men’s Fairbanks
and women’s Ellie
shoes.
“The 2019 Build Day was a testament to what ‘Build for Better’ means to
us at Cat Footwear - the ingenuity and community spirit of people all
over the country,” said Janice Tennant, Chief Marketing Officer at Cat
Footwear. “People like Luke Mickelson, the SHP founder, and all the
volunteers are true heroes for giving their time and efforts to this
cause. It’s something we’re proud to champion and hope to support for
years to come.”
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group of volunteers dedicated to building,
assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families
in need. The group says all children deserve a safe, comfortable place
to lay their heads.
About Cat Footwear
Cat Footwear produces shoes and boots
that represent the long-standing values of the Cat® and Caterpillar®
brands. Known globally for manufacturing high quality work and rugged
casual footwear, the company is committed to developing innovative
comfort, durability and technology features and championing progress for
a better future. Cat Footwear is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, a
global licensee of Caterpillar Inc. Brand and product information is
available online at www.catfootwear.com.
About Wolverine Worldwide
With a commitment to service and
product excellence, Wolverine Worldwide is one of the world’s leading
marketers of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport and
uniform footwear and apparel. The Company’s portfolio of highly
recognized brands includes: Bates®, Chaco®, Hush Puppies®, HYTEST®,
Keds®, Merrell®, Saucony®, Soft Style®, Sperry Top-Sider® and
Wolverine®. The Company also is the exclusive footwear licensee of the
well-known brands Cat®, and Harley-Davidson®. The Company’s products are
carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in 190 countries
and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005594/en/