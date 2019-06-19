Built for Better: Cat Footwear Donates Boots and Resources for "Bunks Across America" Event

The results are in, and children all over the country will be sleeping in new beds thanks to the largest Build Day with Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP). Cat Footwear donated supplies and resources to help SHP build more than 2,700 bunk beds as part of its “Bunks Across America” nationwide Build Day on June 15. This means more than 5,000 kids will no longer have to sleep on the floor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005594/en/

Two children wear Cat Eyewear (Inspecs) while helping build beds with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, made possible in part by Cat Footwear. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cat Footwear gave more than 100 pairs of boots to SHP chapter presidents all over the country. In addition, the company donated 3,000 pairs of gloves courtesy of Cat Gloves (Boss Manufacturing) and 3,000 pairs of protective eyewear from Cat Eyewear (Inspecs) for the volunteers who gave their time to build beds for kids in need. Through the end of June, Cat Footwear is also donating $5 for every purchase of men’s Fairbanks and women’s Ellie shoes.

“The 2019 Build Day was a testament to what ‘Build for Better’ means to us at Cat Footwear - the ingenuity and community spirit of people all over the country,” said Janice Tennant, Chief Marketing Officer at Cat Footwear. “People like Luke Mickelson, the SHP founder, and all the volunteers are true heroes for giving their time and efforts to this cause. It’s something we’re proud to champion and hope to support for years to come.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need. The group says all children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads.

