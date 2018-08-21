Built on Vision Announces First Cloud-Based Schedule Calculation Engine

New, Proprietary Calculation Intelligent Algorithm Provides Groundbreaking Accuracy

Software company Built On Vision is proud to announce the inclusion of a new, proprietary advanced calculation intelligent algorithm in its self-titled software. Built On Vision’s software is the first and only cloud-based project management and controls software for construction and other industries. This new smart algorithm, along with many new innovations, overcomes a longstanding problem for scheduling software. The scheduling calculation engine Built On Vision announces today also solves a major challenge for construction, oil, manufacturing, and other industries.

Currently, the leading scheduling applications apply only hour or day as the calculation base. Furthermore, they do not allow users the ability to shape schedule unit fraction behavior. As such, expressing the results in anything other than the calculation base unit triggers several issues, which in many cases materially affects schedule and result accuracy. Even though most scheduling applications “display” the output in a variety of units and decimal places, this is only as a matter of output formatting, and not calculation.

With Built On Vision, project managers may successfully schedule event sequences and understand and plan for the true impact of delays before they ever occur. The new calculation engine completes in minutes the complex “what if” analysis that project managers would need to conduct manually and with great, extremely time-consuming effort.

Software features include:

Accepting multiple input parameters for precise schedule calculation modeling

Substituting data values from other schedules into calculation runs

Saving multiple calculation runs per schedule, for advanced comparisons and analysis

An exclusive duration rounding and handling options, for the most accurate results

Smooth use of data to output accurate start and finish dates and times

Built On Vision impacts both planning and forensics, with more accurate cash flow analysis, with more accurate cash flow analysis. The proprietary advanced calculation intelligent algorithm will now allow users to overcome the most significant obstacles presented by commonly used software, namely: limitations on mobile use, delays in incorporating new or active project data, imprecise time unit measurement, and associated computation inaccuracies.

Using Built On Vision, project managers can update and share data immediately, whether on PC, Mac, or mobile devices, from wherever they are. They can also expect much faster and lower-cost deployment of their software, which automatically synchronizes data for large, geographically dispersed projects. From a scheduling perspective, Built On Vision’s ability to process time units successfully has never been offered before.

Michael S. Saddik, CEO of Built on Vision, says , “For our customers, every minute has a high cost. The ability to have more accurate insight into how time is planned and spent, and the associated accuracy of cash flow and project management, has major implications for not only individual project success, but their bottom line.”

The accuracy of Built On Vision’s time unit handling provides users with a completely new level of reliability, consistency, and scalability. For scheduling, this can result in greater legal defensibility. The software is in use on numerous large construction projects globally.

ABOUT BUILT ON VISION

Built On Vision was founded in 2015 by a group of software engineers and construction experts determined to fill the gaps in project controls analysis tools. Today, the software can be used by construction, oil, gas, pharmaceutical, aerospace, defense, engineering, and other industries managing large capital investment projects. Hailed a “crystal ball for construction” by Constructech Magazine, Built On Vision’s cloud-based project portfolio management software integrates data from scheduling software, traditional ERP and job costing systems, providing project managers and other users with the ability to instantly access to deeper details on cost drivers and associations; real time analyses of costs, cash flow, and forecast stability; remote collaboration; cost/revenue item association with schedule activities; and much more. Built On Vision, based in Laguna Beach, CA, is a Red Herring Top 100 Global Award Winner. For more information or a demo, please visit BuiltOnVision.com.

