Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bulgaria's tax agency fined $3 million over data breach, will appeal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 05:49am EDT

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's tax agency will appeal a fine of 5.1 million levs ($2.9 million) imposed by the state data-protection agency for the country's biggest-ever data breach, the tax agency said on Thursday.

The tax agency is also considering legal action against the hackers who penetrated its systems in June, so that they would have to pay for the fine.

Prosecutors have charged the owner of a cybersecurity company and two of his employees for the attack, which compromised the personal data and financial records of nearly every working adult among Bulgaria's 7 million people. All the defendants deny wrongdoing.

The fine is below the maximum of 20 million euros (£18 million). The head of the Commission for Personal Data Protection, Ventisalav Karadzhov, said it was not meant to punish, but to ensure that measures are taken to prevent future data breaches.

The NRA said the data theft and its public dissemination occurred despite its data-protection measures. It has fired two senior IT specialists, but hasn't released publicly an audit of its IT security systems.

Officials have said Bulgaria's public institutions are not spending enough on cybersecurity. Some experts who examined the stolen tax data say the techniques used in the attack were relatively basic and indicated lack of adequate data protection.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Larry King)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:01aWORLD BANK : Bangladesh Receives $185 Million World Bank Financing for Renewable Energy
PU
06:00aSouth Africa's July PPI at 4.9% year-on-year
RE
05:57aSteinhoff reports 4% sales growth for nine months to end-June
RE
05:56aUBS hires former Credit Suisse star Khan as part of broader shakeup
RE
05:52aIndonesia's financial minister revises down 2019 growth outlook to 5.08% year on year
RE
05:50aIndonesia Pertamina looks to expand overseas in 2020 - director
RE
05:49aBulgaria's tax agency fined $3 million over data breach, will appeal
RE
05:48aEXPLAINER : Can political unrest in Hong Kong break its currency peg?
RE
05:36aLondon mayor says firms must play by the rules as Uber faces license renewal
RE
05:33aTalks on Guinea's iron ore advance, BHP nears deal on Nimba-sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : shares tumble 30% after revenue warning

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group