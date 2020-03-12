Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bulgaria to declare state of emergency over coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 08:22pm EDT

Bulgaria plans to declare a state of emergency to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Thursday as the country's confirmed cases rose sharply to 23.

The Balkan country confirmed its first death of a patient due to the virus on Wednesday, and on Thursday the number of confirmed cases jumped to 23 from 7.

"The government will ask the Parliament to declare a state of emergency which will allow the closing of schools, kindergartens and universities," Borissov said after an extraordinary government meeting.

The proposal will be tendered in the parliament on Friday.

Borissov appealed to Bulgarians to follow the rules, saying that on Thursday alone 14 people that were supposed to be under quarantine did not observe it. The state of emergency will allow police to intervene in such cases, he said.

"Only discipline and the mobilisation of the nation can help us in this situation," Borissov said.

By the end of the week, Bulgaria will have a list of countries with large coronavirus outbreaks where Bulgarians will be banned to travel to and a list of countries whose citizens will be not be allowed in. The list will be updated regularly.

Borissov said the global impact of the virus was already weighing on the public finances and if the trend of falling public revenues continued at the current rate, the losses to the budget could amount to 3 billion levs (£1.36 billion).

Bulgaria has already limited indoor mass gatherings to 250 people to curb the spread of the infection. The government has urged businesses to apply flexible working time and allow employees to work remotely where possible.

While restaurants can stay open, they should look at how to impose social distancing to keep people far enough apart, while night clubs should be closed, he added.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Leslie Adler, Rosalba O'Brien and Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:06pU.S. excludes some Chinese medical products from tariffs
RE
09:05pSouth Korea central bank discussing possible emergency meeting to cut policy rate
RE
09:05pJuul co-founder James Monsees plans to leave
RE
09:01pTaiwan ready to intervene in markets, finance minister says
RE
08:59pDollar shines as pandemic drives rush for liquid assets
RE
08:50pWashington state repeals pro-Boeing tax break; U.S. hopes to avoid EU tariffs
RE
08:50pAIRBUS : End of Washington state tax break of Boeing just 'initial step'
RE
08:50pGhana, Gabon confirm first cases of coronavirus
RE
08:45pPacific nations employ island fortress tactics to combat coronavirus spread
RE
08:44pSoftBank Group to buy back as much as 7 percent of its shares
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : reopens all its branded stores in China
2SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : SLACK TECHNOLOGIES : , Broadcom Among Tech Companies Seeing Mixed Coronavirus Impac..
3PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
4KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : NO MORE NUT RAGE: activist fund takes on family-controlled Korean Air
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Ford takes aim at Jeep with new Bronco SUVs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group