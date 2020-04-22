Bulgarian National Bank : ECB and Bulgarian National Bank set up swap line to provide euro liquidity

PRESS RELEASE

22 April 2020

ECB and Bulgarian National Bank set up swap line to provide euro liquidity

• ECB and Bulgarian National Bank set up new swap line. • Swap line to remain in place until end-2020, or as long as needed. • Size of swap line set at € 2 billion.

The European Central Bank (ECB) and Българска народна банка (Bulgarian National Bank) have agreed to set up a precautionary currency agreement (swap line) to provide euro liquidity.

Under the new swap line, Bulgarian National Bank will be able borrow up to € 2 billion from the ECB in exchange for Bulgarian lev.

The maximum maturity for each drawing will be three months.

The swap line will remain in place until 31 December 2020, unless it is extended.

Bulgaria is preparing for participation in the exchange rate mechanism (ERM II), which is a prerequisite for a Member State to join the euro area.