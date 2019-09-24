Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bulgarian tourism faces serious challenge from Thomas Cook collapse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 06:17pm BST

SOFIA (Reuters) - Thomas Cook's collapse poses a serious challenge to Bulgarian tourism, with dozens of Black Sea hotels facing losses totalling tens of millions of dollars as negotiations for the next summer season take place, its tourism minister said on Tuesday.

The British travel group had been sending 350,000-450,000 tourists a year to Bulgaria, about 10% of all foreign holidaymakers to its Black Sea resorts which are popular due to their relatively low prices and wide range of activities.

Industry officials estimate the damages to Bulgarian tourism sector at about 100 million levs (45.1 million pounds), calculating the amount owed by Thomas Cook to more than 50 hotels on Bulgaria's coasts at 36 million euros (31.7 million pounds).

"The situation is extremely hard and it would not only affect the summer season that is now ending but also 2020 with certainty, because negotiations for the summer 2020 are now ongoing," Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said.

Angelkova said there is a serious risk of hotel owners not getting paid for hosting Thomas Cook's holidaymakers in July and August, because Britain is only guaranteeing payments for tourists currently in Bulgaria.

She declined to give the exact value of losses the hotel owners are facing, saying they will be "for quite a lot of millions of levs".

Close to 900 out of 2,500 British tourists in Bulgaria have been sent home since Monday, officials said.

The total number of tourists from all Thomas Cook's affiliates in Bulgaria is close to 6,000.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THOMAS COOK GROUP -2.49% 3.451 Delayed Quote.-88.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pSTATE OF ILLINOIS : Gov. Pritzker Announces $2.2 Billion Taiwanese Commitment to Purchase Illinois Corn and Soybeans
PU
01:30pFed adds longer-term cash to U.S. banking system
RE
01:28pTOM COTTON : Cotton, Boozman Push to Lower Indian Pecan Tariffs
PU
01:24pCourt suspends Alberta law curbing oil and gas flows to British Columbia
RE
01:24pOil falls 2% after Trump ratchets up U.S.-China trade war
RE
01:24pOil falls 2% after Trump ratchets up U.S.-China trade war
RE
01:22pSaudi central bank governor says attack on Aramco had no monetary impact
RE
01:22pILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : World Leaders Gather to Mobilize Solutions to Shape the Future of Work
PU
01:17pBulgarian tourism faces serious challenge from Thomas Cook collapse
RE
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
4METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : Postponed MREL debt issuance
5FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : FOSUN TOURISM : As Thomas Cook customers return home, blame game begins

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group