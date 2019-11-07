Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bull Springs Skyline Forest Adjacent to Bend, Oregon For Sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 01:53pm EST

The 33,000+/- acres known for its skyline views, recreation, forest, conservation and development opportunities has been listed for sale by Mason & Morse Ranch Company

Bull Springs Skyline Forest, located just minutes west of Bend, is an active privately held tree farm and recreational wilderness covering 32,995+/- contiguous, deeded acres bordering the Deschutes National Forest. The property has significant long-term appreciation potential with opportunity for sustainable timber management, conservation, abundant recreation, in combination with residential and mixed-use development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005908/en/

Map overview of Skyline Bull Spring Forest (Graphic: Business Wire)

Map overview of Skyline Bull Spring Forest (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Once you lay eyes on Bull Springs Skyline Forest, you will agree that it is unquestionably one of the most beautiful blocks of contiguous timberland, not only in Oregon, but, in the entire western United States,” said Robb Van Pelt, founding partner of Mason & Morse Ranch Company.

The property has a long history of stewardship dating back to 1916 when Shevlin-Hixon and Brooks-Scanlon opened their logging camps for production. The first Shevlin-Hixon Logging camp was placed at Bull Springs, which was active until 1946. Since that time the forest has been owned by a variety of logging companies and portions exchanged with the U.S. Forest Service. In recent years, the property has become of major interest to the surrounding community of Bend, Oregon, conservation groups, land planners and developers who are interested in working together to balance its valuable attributes that ascend across private ownership, forest management, community recreation, government legislation and the westerly urban expansion of Bend, Oregon.

The current zoning is F1 Forest Use. The Deschutes County F1 Forest Use Zone is intended to conserve forestlands with a minimum 240-acre parcel size. Potentially rezoning through Oregon’s Destination Resort designation as a cluster development has become a popular balance between sustainable forest management, recreational open space, and urban expansion.

F1 Forest Use Zone permitted uses include forest operations or forest practices, provisions for wildlife and fishery resources, and other farm uses. Conditional uses permitted include private hunting and fishing, private parks and campgrounds and single-family dwellings.

Bull Springs Skyline Forest combines productive timberlands, conservation and development opportunities together with privacy. The property is one of the largest contiguous parcels in the western United States with stunning views and abundant wildlife just minutes from Bend, Oregon. When you combine the resources of timber, wildlife, water, recreation, conservation and redevelopment potential together with its close proximity to Bend, Oregon, you will find it is truly “One of a Kind.”

“Mason & Morse Ranch Company has been fortunate enough to list and sell some of the finest American farms, ranches and recreational lands across the country,” said Bart Miller, Managing Broker of Mason & Morse Ranch Company. “Bull Springs Skyline Forest is one of America’s legacy properties without question. We want to find the right buyer who recognizes the property’s attributes and values the history of the property in the community.”

About Mason & Morse Ranch Company

A leading provider of land brokerage services across the American west. Services include traditional brokerage and auction. With roots dating back to 1961 in the Roaring Fork Valley near Aspen, Colorado, the company specializes in marketing high-value and large acreage farm, ranch and recreational land properties. Combined, Mason & Morse Ranch Company agents offer clients more than 133 years of experience in real estate land sales. www.ranchland.com 1-877-207-9700


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:13pTHE LATEST : PG&E says power outage credits cost $65 billion
AQ
02:10pWILLIAMS : employee named Impactful Veteran in Energy
PU
02:10pSYNAPTICS INCORPORATED : Title and Summary Summary ToggleSynaptics Reports Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2020
PU
02:10pMOGO FINANCE S.A. : Mogo Finance successfully places EUR 25 million tap on existing 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022
EQ
02:09pINTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : Nemesia Sarl Acquires Shares of International Petroleum Corp. From Lorito Holdings Sarl, Zebra Holdings and Investments Sarl and Landor Participations Inc. (Another Lundin Family Trust)
AQ
02:08pPhunware to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results and Provide a Business Update on Thursday, November 14, 2019
GL
02:06pFIRST FOUNDATION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:06pICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Iceland Seafood agrees heads of terms to acquire Elba S.L to further strengthen its position in the South European market
AQ
02:06pFAGRON N : Final settlement with US Department of Justice
AQ
02:06pMediacom Broadband LLC and Mediacom Broadband Corporation Announce Redemption of 5½% Notes Due 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2ENGIE : ENGIE : Correction to Engie Article
3Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
4NEL : NEL ASA: Third quarter 2019 results
5Stocks, dollar rally on renewed U.S.-China deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group