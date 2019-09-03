Bulldog Investors Responds to Adjournment of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Vertical Capital Income Fund

Bulldog Investors, LLC (“Bulldog”) today responded to the adjournment of the annual meeting of stockholders of Vertical Capital Income Fund (NYSE: VCIF) (the “Fund”), which was scheduled to be held on August 30, 2019. Oakline Advisors, LLC currently serves as the Fund’s investment adviser under an interim agreement that expires on September 11, 2019, the date to which the meeting was adjourned, unless the agreement is approved by stockholders.

Phillip Goldstein, a managing member of Bulldog, which is soliciting proxies against approval of the new investment advisory agreement, commented: “Based upon the most recent voting results from our proxy solicitor, we believe the contract will likely terminate on September 11. We urge the board to (1) immediately announce a contingency plan for managing the Fund after September 11, and (2) reconsider whether the Fund should be dissolved."

Bulldog holds approximately 9% of the outstanding common stock of the Fund.

About Bulldog Investors

Bulldog Investors is an SEC-registered investment adviser that manages the Bulldog Investors group of private funds, Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE), a registered closed-end investment company, and separately managed accounts.

