Bulletproof : WINNER at the 2018 ARN Innovation Awards

09/21/2018 | 05:14am CEST

ARN honoured the industry's finest on a memorable evening for the Australian channel, recognising the achievements of a leading line-up of partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals at last night's ARN Innovation Awards.

Bulletproof were a proud Winner of Emerging Technology- Digital Transformation category. Bulletproof won this award based on the digital transformation work it conducted for Spatial Services, a division of the NSW Department of Finance, Service and Innovation. The project provided a reliable solution that streamlined data ingest and validation, an audit trail and reduced errors, and provided lower infrastructure costs.

Simon Xistouris was very much pleased with this result and said, 'It was a great achievement for our Bulletproof team to win this prestigious award. All the hard work we've put in to make this project a success has been recognised. Thank you and we are truly proud to be part of this.'

Read more about this year's winners here.

Disclaimer

Bulletproof Group Limited published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 03:13:02 UTC
