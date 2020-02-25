Bullhorn : Joins the Department of Defense's Military Spouse Employment Partnership

Membership in MSEP Underscores Bullhorn’s Commitment to a Diverse Workforce

Bullhorn®, the cloud computing company that helps staffing and recruiting organizations transform their businesses, today announced that the company has been accepted as a partner in the Military Spouse Employment Sponsorship (MSEP) for the class of 2020. The MSEP is a Department of Defense (DoD)-funded initiative that connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who have committed to recruit, hire, promote, and retain military spouses.

Through the MSEP, Bullhorn will be able to expand its commitment to cultivating great talent with access to a unique and talented group of professionals — military spouses. This is a skilled, diverse, and motivated group with a strong work ethic and sought-after 21st century skills. Bullhorn’s commitment as an MSEP partner is to increase employment opportunities for military spouses, support them as they relocate, and provide ongoing opportunities for career advancement.

MSEP chose Bullhorn as a partner due to its strong financial background, desire to help the spouses of members of the military advance their careers, and ability to provide the job portability they need. In addition to accessing this valuable talent pool, Bullhorn will become part of MSEP’s mentoring programs for partners and military spouses, as well as wider networking opportunities with the Department of Defense and other industry-leading partners. Bullhorn will provide military spouses the opportunity to work for an industry-leading company that offers career growth, mobility, and flexibility.

“At Bullhorn, we are passionate about creating and sustaining a diverse workforce and culture, and finding talent where too few companies look is an important way for us to fulfill that part of our mission,” said Kristin Patrick, Vice President, Talent Acquisition at Bullhorn. “We look forward to our role as an MSEP partner, growing the careers of talented job candidates from an overlooked group, who in turn will create a positive effect on our own company culture.”

Bullhorn’s formal induction as an MSEP partner will take place at MSEP’s annual event in Washington, DC, in October. For more information on the program, please go to https://msepjobs.militaryonesource.mil/msep/.

About Bullhorn

Bullhorn® is the global leader in software for the staffing industry. More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn’s cloud-based platforms to power their staffing processes from start to finish. Headquartered in Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and employs more than 1,100 people globally. To learn more, visit www.bullhorn.com or follow @Bullhorn on Twitter.

