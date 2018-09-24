Bumble Bee Foods Names Todd Putman as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer

Bumble
Bee Foods, North America’s premium seafood company, today announced
Todd Putman as the company’s executive vice president and chief growth
officer. The addition highlights the company’s commitment to bolster its
executive leadership team for continued long-term growth.
Putman is a veteran in the consumer products industry, bringing more
than 25 years of experience to his role at Bumble Bee. He joins the
executive leadership team from the Campbell Soup Company where he served
as general manager of Campbell Fresh. Putman’s prior experience includes
senior executive-level positions across sales, marketing and innovation
at leading consumer brands, including Procter & Gamble, Walt Disney and
The Coca-Cola Company.
“Todd is a proven leader with the industry experience to fuel Bumble
Bee’s strategic growth initiatives,” said Jan Tharp, Bumble Bee interim
chief executive officer. “He will play an instrumental role in
developing and executing a successful strategy that will foster
transformational change and sustained growth across every aspect of the
organization.”
Bumble Bee is setting a strong path forward, evaluating consumer
insights and cultural trends to reinvent its core business and support
creative product innovations. The company is also engaging employees and
a full spectrum of stakeholders to provide input on ways the
organization can be more purposeful and effective in their mission.
“I’m thrilled to join the Bumble Bee team as the company celebrates
nearly 120 years as an iconic household brand,” said Todd Putman, Bumble
Bee executive vice president and chief growth officer. “Bumble Bee has
all of the key components to build a contemporary growth company, and I
look forward to working with the team to put a plan in place to generate
both near- and long-term revenue growth.”
A major part of Bumble Bee’s growth initiatives includes a strategic
transformation that will roll out over the next year. Bumble Bee will be
partnering with renowned San Diego-based brand & innovation consultancy, Bulldog
Drummond. Working collaboratively with leadership, Bulldog will help
to reposition the organization for growth, build a compelling new vision
and growth strategies that will guide the future of the business,
develop a new product innovation pipeline that may include appropriate
acquisitions and fuel a thriving company culture.
