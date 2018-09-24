Bumble Bee Foods Names Todd Putman as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer

Industry veteran joins the leading seafood brand’s executive leadership team to fuel growth

Bumble Bee Foods, North America’s premium seafood company, today announced Todd Putman as the company’s executive vice president and chief growth officer. The addition highlights the company’s commitment to bolster its executive leadership team for continued long-term growth.

Putman is a veteran in the consumer products industry, bringing more than 25 years of experience to his role at Bumble Bee. He joins the executive leadership team from the Campbell Soup Company where he served as general manager of Campbell Fresh. Putman’s prior experience includes senior executive-level positions across sales, marketing and innovation at leading consumer brands, including Procter & Gamble, Walt Disney and The Coca-Cola Company.

“Todd is a proven leader with the industry experience to fuel Bumble Bee’s strategic growth initiatives,” said Jan Tharp, Bumble Bee interim chief executive officer. “He will play an instrumental role in developing and executing a successful strategy that will foster transformational change and sustained growth across every aspect of the organization.”

Bumble Bee is setting a strong path forward, evaluating consumer insights and cultural trends to reinvent its core business and support creative product innovations. The company is also engaging employees and a full spectrum of stakeholders to provide input on ways the organization can be more purposeful and effective in their mission.

“I’m thrilled to join the Bumble Bee team as the company celebrates nearly 120 years as an iconic household brand,” said Todd Putman, Bumble Bee executive vice president and chief growth officer. “Bumble Bee has all of the key components to build a contemporary growth company, and I look forward to working with the team to put a plan in place to generate both near- and long-term revenue growth.”

A major part of Bumble Bee’s growth initiatives includes a strategic transformation that will roll out over the next year. Bumble Bee will be partnering with renowned San Diego-based brand & innovation consultancy, Bulldog Drummond. Working collaboratively with leadership, Bulldog will help to reposition the organization for growth, build a compelling new vision and growth strategies that will guide the future of the business, develop a new product innovation pipeline that may include appropriate acquisitions and fuel a thriving company culture.

About Bumble Bee Foods

Bumble Bee Foods, LLC, headquartered in San Diego, is North America’s largest branded shelf-stable seafood company, offering a full line of canned and pouched tuna, salmon, sardine and specialty protein products marketed in the U.S. under leading brands including Bumble Bee®, Brunswick®, Snow’s®, Wild Selections® and Beach Cliff®, and in Canada under the Clover Leaf® brand.

Bumble Bee's mission is to provide healthy and nutritious products and meal solutions that are sourced sustainably. The company actively promotes the responsible stewardship of global fisheries resources and is a founder of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF) — a global partnership of scientists, tuna processors and WWF, the global conservation organization.

