Bumble Teams Up with Tiffany Haddish and Common for Virtual Date to Pay-it-Forward

Austin, TX, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bumble announced Actress and Comedian Tiffany Haddish and Actor, Artist and Activist Common are connecting with each other via virtual dates on Bumble to lessen loneliness amid social distancing while giving back to the hospitality industry and small businesses.

Haddish and Common recently went on a virtual Bumble date during the current quarantine. In the days leading up to her Bumble date, Haddish connected with fans and followers on social media to help her decide on date night attire, including which dress to wear as well as shade of lipstick. The virtual date started with the chivalrous gesture of flowers delivered to Haddish followed by a discussion of personal goals, ordering a meal and watching a television show, and the couple danced together virtually to close out the evening. They also sent meals from 2 Cents LA and D’s Original Take Out Grill in Los Angeles and Virtue Restaurant in Chicago to healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19 as part of their virtual date.

The duo is also giving back to the hospitality industry in a big way by donating $50,000 total in grants through Bumble’s Community Grants Program to businesses in the food industry across the country, an industry heavily hit by the lack of IRL dating and meet-ups. Bumble is also offering nearly $1 million in monetary support to small businesses in 11 countries during the pandemic through its Bumble Community Grants program.

Last week, Bumble launched several new virtual dating features including a ‘Virtual Date’ badge, recorded audio notes, and expanded distance filters to allow matches nationwide. For every ‘Virtual Date’ badge added to a user’s profile, Bumble is donating $1 to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.* Bumble previously donated $100,000 to the fund.

Bumble’s video chat feature within the app has seen a 56% increase globally during the week ending March 27 compared to the week ending March 13, proving the increased interest in virtual interactions and connections.

