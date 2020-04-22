Log in
Bumble Teams Up with Tiffany Haddish and Common for Virtual Date to Pay-it-Forward

04/22/2020 | 10:53am EDT

Austin, TX, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bumble announced Actress and Comedian Tiffany Haddish and Actor, Artist and Activist Common are connecting with each other via virtual dates on Bumble to lessen loneliness amid social distancing while giving back to the hospitality industry and small businesses.

Haddish and Common recently went on a virtual Bumble date during the current quarantine. In the days leading up to her Bumble date, Haddish connected with fans and followers on social media to help her decide on date night attire, including which dress to wear as well as shade of lipstick. The virtual date started with the chivalrous gesture of flowers delivered to Haddish followed by a discussion of personal goals, ordering a meal and watching a television show,  and the couple danced together virtually to close out the evening. They also sent meals from 2 Cents LA and D’s Original Take Out Grill in Los Angeles and Virtue Restaurant in Chicago to healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19 as part of their virtual date.

The duo is also giving back to the hospitality industry in a big way by donating $50,000 total in grants through Bumble’s Community Grants Program to businesses in the food industry across the country, an industry heavily hit by the lack of IRL dating and meet-ups. Bumble is also offering nearly $1 million in monetary support to small businesses in 11 countries during the pandemic through its Bumble Community Grants program.

Last week, Bumble launched several new virtual dating features including a ‘Virtual Date’ badge, recorded audio notes, and expanded distance filters to allow matches nationwide. For every ‘Virtual Date’ badge added to a user’s profile, Bumble is donating $1 to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.* Bumble previously donated $100,000 to the fund.

Bumble’s video chat feature within the app has seen a 56% increase globally during the week ending March 27 compared to the week ending March 13, proving the increased interest in virtual interactions and connections.

Bumble is free and available to download in the App Store and Google Play.

 

About Bumble:

Bumble, the women-first social networking platform, was founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014. With over 90 million users, Bumble connects people across dating, friendship and professional networking. No matter the type of relationship, women make the first move on Bumble. Bumble recognizes the importance of relationships and how crucial they are to a healthy, happy life. They've built their platform around kindness, respect, and equality – and their users play an important part in that. Bumble holds its users accountable for their actions and has zero tolerance for hate, aggression or bullying. Bumble is available in 150 countries. Since 2014, Bumble has facilitated over a billion women-led first moves and over fifteen billion messages sent. Bumble is free and available in the App Store and Google Play.

 

* up to $10,000

Attachment 

Natalie Logan
FlyteVu
Natalie.Logan@flytevu.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
