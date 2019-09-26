Bumrungrad International Hospital at SIIA 2019: Self-Insured Employers Adopt Medication Tourism Program -- 80% Savings on Specialty Drugs, Vaccines & Complex Disease Treatments

SIIA National Educational Conference and Expo, Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2019, Marriott Marquis, San Francisco, CA

Coinciding with the 39th Annual SIIA National Educational Conference and Expo, Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2019, Marriott Marquis, San Francisco, California, Bumrungrad International Hospital (BIH), a JCI-accredited hospital with a worldwide reputation for excellence and care quality, announces that its Medication Tourism program is now serving U.S. self-insured employers, benefits consultants, third-party administrators, brokers and medical travel facilitators. The marketplace is taking advantage of up to 80 percent savings on authentic, safe and original brand name specialty drugs, vaccines and specialized care for complex diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, HIV, hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis, cancer and orphan/ rare diseases.

“The SIIA conference offers an exceptional opportunity for us to share with self-insured employers the benefits of our innovative program designed to lower costs on specialty drugs while ensuring the highest quality care for employees,” says David Boucher, chief business transformation officer, BIH, one of the largest private hospitals in Southeast Asia. “Sending plan members to Thailand to have prescriptions filled and authentic specialty drugs expertly administered at a fraction of the cost helps self-insured employers avoid rationing care or coverage denial and prevents high specialty drug costs from overrunning their operations.”

BIH offers over 30 centers of excellence and its medical staff that includes 1,300+ physicians, many of whom are U.S.-board certified and spent time in the U.S. to complete a residency, fellowship or pursue advanced training. BIH also offers interpreters for over 20 languages that are available in the hospital 24/7 and concierge services to streamline travel and accommodations, including the transfer of records and follow-up care and appointments.

“Medication Tourism extends the value of medical tourism, furthering the Bumrungrad mission to improve access to affordable care and medications for people throughout the world,” says Boucher. “Bangkok is an easy travel destination, leading all cities in overnight visits with close to 1,400-1,500 flights a day going in and out from all parts of the world, making it feasible for plan members to get their much needed – often life-saving – medications for a relatively low price.”

About Bumrungrad International Hospital

Bumrungrad International Hospital (BIH) is a Joint Commission International accredited, multi-specialty hospital located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand. Founded in 1980, it is one of the largest private hospitals in Southeast Asia, with 580 beds and over 30 specialty centers. BIH offers state-of-the-art diagnostic, therapeutic and intensive care facilities in a one-stop medical center. Visit www.bumrungrad.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005835/en/