Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bundesbank Money Museum reopens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 02:18am EDT

The Bundesbank reopens its Money Museum on 25 May 2020, bringing to an end a closure of just over two months during the corona lockdown. The museum will be operating with new precautions in place, designed to control infection. 'The measures we have adopted here are in line with the requirements of the City of Frankfurt and the recommendations of the federal state of Hesse's Museum Association,' explains Ulrich Rosseaux, Head of the Bundesbank's Money Museum. Until further notice, only individuals and small groups such as families will be admitted to the exhibition. Just like in high street shops, visitors will be required to bring and wear a protective face mask and stay at least one-and-a-half metres apart during their visit. The museum's staff will also be expected to comply with this requirements.

Larger groups are not yet able to visit the Money Museum, nor are in-house presentations on economic education, guided tours or workshops for children and young people currently possible. No more than 50 people are allowed to be inside the museum at any one time. 'That's because of our exhibition floor space, which is about 1,000 square metres in size. The rule of thumb is one person for every 20 square metres,' Mr Rosseaux says.

The Bundesbank's Money Museum aims to provide a highly interactive experience where visitors are strongly encouraged to touch and feel the exhibits, so the museum's precautions to control infection have been designed accordingly. Thus, frequently touched areas such as monitor touchscreens or the surface of the gold bar will be cleaned at short, regular intervals during opening hours. The health and safety of the museum's visitors are paramount, so the hand-held receivers at the listening stations will be deactivated, and the museum shop and cafeteria will remain closed until further notice.

The museum's opening hours are unchanged: every day (except Saturdays) from 09:00 until 17:00; admission is free.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 06:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:06aCHAMPIGNON BRANDS : Appoints Dr. Bill Wilkerson, Executive Chairman of Mental Health International to Board of Directors
AQ
03:05aIZOTROPIC : Begins FDA Approval Process
EQ
03:05aTYROS : CGift AG launches Android applications to serve 2.5 billion users of most popular mobile operating system
EQ
03:03aCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP : 910th meeting
PU
03:03aRETELIT S P A : Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting called for june 24, 2020
PU
03:02aIZOTROPIC : Begins FDA Approval Process
AQ
03:02aSienna Resources Acquires the Kuusamo PGE-Ni-Cu-Co Project in Finland
GL
03:01aADAPTEO PLC : Managers' transactions - Ulf Wretskog
AQ
03:01aMISEN ENERGY PUBL : Enterprises AB and LLC Karpatygaz Signed the Settlement Agreement with Financial Leasing Center LLC
AQ
03:01aResearch Report With COVID-19 Forecasts - Global Isobutene Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Rubber From Automotive Industry to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : Aston Martin CEO to Be Replaced by Mercedes AMG Chief -FT
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB (PUBL) : SCANDIC HOTELS PUBL : announces the final terms of its fully underwritten rig..
4AXIATA GROUP : Axiata Group CEO Says in Talks to Buy Indonesia Telco, Reuters Reports
5CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATI : China's 'hermit' investors fill doubled oil storage with crude bet

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group