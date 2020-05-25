Bundesbank Money Museum reopens

The Bundesbank reopens its Money Museum on 25 May 2020, bringing to an end a closure of just over two months during the corona lockdown. The museum will be operating with new precautions in place, designed to control infection. 'The measures we have adopted here are in line with the requirements of the City of Frankfurt and the recommendations of the federal state of Hesse's Museum Association,' explains Ulrich Rosseaux, Head of the Bundesbank's Money Museum. Until further notice, only individuals and small groups such as families will be admitted to the exhibition. Just like in high street shops, visitors will be required to bring and wear a protective face mask and stay at least one-and-a-half metres apart during their visit. The museum's staff will also be expected to comply with this requirements.

Larger groups are not yet able to visit the Money Museum, nor are in-house presentations on economic education, guided tours or workshops for children and young people currently possible. No more than 50 people are allowed to be inside the museum at any one time. 'That's because of our exhibition floor space, which is about 1,000 square metres in size. The rule of thumb is one person for every 20 square metres,' Mr Rosseaux says.

The Bundesbank's Money Museum aims to provide a highly interactive experience where visitors are strongly encouraged to touch and feel the exhibits, so the museum's precautions to control infection have been designed accordingly. Thus, frequently touched areas such as monitor touchscreens or the surface of the gold bar will be cleaned at short, regular intervals during opening hours. The health and safety of the museum's visitors are paramount, so the hand-held receivers at the listening stations will be deactivated, and the museum shop and cafeteria will remain closed until further notice.

The museum's opening hours are unchanged: every day (except Saturdays) from 09:00 until 17:00; admission is free.