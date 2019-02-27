Bundesbank President Defends ECB Policy Critique, Says Still Open to Replacing Draghi -- Update

(Updates with comments from Weidmann, background.)

By Tom Fairless

FRANKFURT--Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann defended his public criticism of the European Central Bank's crisis-fighting strategy on Wednesday, as he signaled that he would be willing to take the top job at the ECB when Mario Draghi steps down later this year.

Underscoring the shift that that could represent for Europe, Mr. Weidmann argued that there is no urgent need for the ECB to respond to an economic slowdown in the 19-nation eurozone by rolling out fresh stimulus measures. Mr. Draghi had previously said that the ECB is ready to use all its policy tools to support the economy.

Mr. Weidmann is one of a handful of possible contenders to replace Mr. Draghi, an Italian credited with steering the eurozone out of its recent economic crisis through bold policy moves. Mr. Draghi's nonrenewable eight-year term ends in October.

Once considered a favorite for the ECB's top job, Mr. Weidmann's candidacy has been questioned by some European officials amid concerns over his strident criticism of the central bank's policy decisions, notably a EUR2.6 trillion bond-buying program.

Speaking at the Bundesbank's annual news conference, Mr. Weidmann suggested he doesn't regret his public opposition to Mr. Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy, which violated ECB norms.

The ECB's decision to buy eurozone government debt was "no normal monetary policy discussion but has an impact on the independence of monetary policy and the acceptance of common policy in a monetary union," Mr. Weidmann said.

"Differences of opinion in the [ECB rate-setting] committee are positive," he said.

Asked whether he might be out of the running for the ECB job because the German government recently decided to renew his contract at the Bundesbank, Mr. Weidmann said no, "I didn't see that."

Other likely contenders to succeed Mr. Draghi include French central bankers Benoit Coeure and Francois Villeroy de Galhau, as well as Finland's Olli Rehn and Erkki Liikanen. A decision isn't expected until after elections to the European Parliament in May, which will help to determine a slew of other top EU jobs.

The EU discussions are being followed closely by investors because of the power the ECB president wields over policy discussions at a sensitive time for Europe's economy.

Major central banks, including the ECB and the Federal Reserve, have pivoted in recent months amid mounting concerns over international trade tensions, volatility in financial markets and a slowdown in China.

The ECB had until recently been signaling it would soon start to raise its key interest rate, which is currently set at minus 0.4%.

Recent economic data suggest that large parts of the eurozone economy are close to stalling. A closely watched measure of EU consumer and business confidence released Wednesday fell to its lowest level since November 2016, while figures released by the ECB showed bank lending to companies slowed sharply in January.

Still, Mr. Weidmann signaled optimism about the economic outlook for Germany, which narrowly avoided recession at the end of last year, and indicated that the ECB should continue on the path toward higher interest rates.

"We are talking about a soft patch that continued this year, and a growth rate that lies below potential but is still positive," he said.

That means there's no urgent need for the ECB to act now, but rather that "uncertainty is pronounced and we should act cautiously," Mr. Weidmann said.

Write to Tom Fairless at tom.fairless@wsj.com