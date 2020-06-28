Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Bundesbank must decide on ECB bond purchases, top court judge says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 05:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt

The decision on whether Germany should pull out of the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme lies with the Bundesbank, a judge in Germany's highest court said in remarks published on Sunday.

Germany's Constitutional Court ruled in May that the ECB overstepped its mandate with over 2 trillion euros of government bond purchases, ordering the Bundesbank to quit the scheme unless the ECB can prove proportionality within three months.

Peter Huber, a conservative judge at the court who drafted the ruling, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the court was no longer involved and the decision on whether to quit rested with Germany's central bank.

"The Bundesbank is bound by our decision, but it must determine on its own responsibility whether the ECB's statement of reasons fulfils our requirements or not," Huber said. "The Federal Constitutional Court is no longer involved."

The ruling set off an unprecedented legal conflict with a national court looking to exert jurisdiction over an institution of the European Union and trying to curtail its policy framework, seen as an encroachment on ECB independence.

In a compromise deal, the ECB agreed last week to give vital documents underpinning its policy decisions to Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, who can then present them to the German parliament and government, as demanded by the court ruling.

Astrid Wallrabenstein, a judge-designate at the court, told a newspaper last week she was optimistic a solution to the row over the ECB's bond purchases can be found.

Wallrabenstein, who was nominated by the pro-European Greens, is expected to make the Constitutional Court, widely seen as having a narrow Eurosceptic majority, less confrontational toward the ECB.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
05:34pBundesbank must decide on ECB bond purchases, top court judge says
RE
06/25ECB can hold back on bond buys if markets calm, Mersch says
RE
06/25Hitting back at German court challenge, ECB defends bond buys
RE
06/25Hitting back at German court challenge, ECB defends bond buys
RE
06/24Equities sink, bonds edge higher on fears of pandemic wave
RE
06/24Equities sink, bonds edge higher on fears of pandemic wave
RE
06/24Equities sink, bonds edge higher on fears of pandemic wave
RE
06/23Indonesia won't sell zero coupon bonds to central bank - finance minister
RE
06/22Oil, stocks gain, but rising infection rates spark concerns
RE
06/22Oil, stocks gain, but rising infection rates spark concerns
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : How App Makers Break Their Apps to Avoid Paying Apple
2Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Millions of dollars belonging to Pakistani freelancers stuck indefinitely amid Wireca..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : workers in Germany to go on strike over coronavirus infections
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Spanish airline Iberia will downs..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group