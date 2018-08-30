Log in
Bundesbank's Weidmann Says a Euro-Area Budget Could Be a Good Thing, With Conditions

08/30/2018 | 08:00pm CEST

By Tom Fairless

German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann signaled Thursday that he might support the creation of a common eurozone budget that could help improve the region's competitiveness and assist crisis-hit countries, but only as part of a fundamental reform of European Union funds.

The comments from Mr. Weidmann, a longtime critic of greater risk-sharing across the currency bloc, come amid an intense political debate over reforms that could strengthen the 19-nation currency bloc. French President Emmanuel Macron has championed the creation of a sizable common budget that could improve the convergence of eurozone economies and help the bloc weather future crises.

Speaking in Athens, Mr. Weidmann argued that a euro-area budget "could be a welcome development...if it is part of a fundamental reform of EU funds."

He warned that such a budget "could be counterproductive if it raises the fiscal burden weighing on European citizens," and "should not create new opportunities for public borrowing," given the region's high existing debt levels.

Mr. Weidmann, who is a leading candidate to replace Mario Draghi as president of the European Central Bank, also underlined his concerns about a common deposit insurance system for eurozone banks.

While such a mechanism could contribute to a more stable financial system, by reducing the risk of bank runs, it shouldn't allow banks to mutualize historic risks, he warned.

"I am thinking here of the high stock of nonperforming loans, but I am also thinking of sovereign exposures in banks' balance sheets," Mr. Weidmann said.

Write to Tom Fairless at tom.fairless@wsj.com

