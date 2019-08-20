Bungie: Destiny 2-Shadowkeep Is Coming Soon!

Video game developer Bungie has released video for Destiny 2: Shadowkeep at Gamescom 2019.
Please find the newest Destiny 2 assets here: https://delivery.warningup.com/Destiny2_GC19.zip
English Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MspAKr8THf4
Pre-order link: bung.ie/Buy
FOLLOW DESTINY:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DestinyTheGame
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/destinythegame
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/destinythegame
FOLLOW BUNGIE:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bungie/
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/bungie
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bungie/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005594/en/