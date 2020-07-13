Log in
Burden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Use of RPA in Call Centers to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/13/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the call center outsourcing market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.54 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005436/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atento S.A., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Concentrix Corp., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., Teleperformance SE, Transcom WorldWide AB, and TTEC Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The increasing use of RPA in call centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, low employee engagement and rising security concerns might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/call-center-outsourcing-market-industry-analysis

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Call Center Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • IT And Telecom
    • BFSI
    • Healthcare
    • Retail
    • Government
    • Other End-users
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32175

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The call center outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

  • Call Center Outsourcing Market Size
  • Call Center Outsourcing Market Trends
  • Call Center Outsourcing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of cloud communication in call centers as one of the prime reasons driving the call center outsourcing market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist call center outsourcing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the call center outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the call center outsourcing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center outsourcing market, vendors

Table of Contents:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing use of analytics solutions in call centers
  • Increasing adoption of cloud communication in call centers
  • Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among market participants

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Atento S.A.
  • Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA
  • Concentrix Corp.
  • Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
  • Sitel Group
  • StarTek Inc.
  • Sykes Enterprises Inc.
  • Teleperformance SE
  • Transcom WorldWide AB
  • TTEC Holdings Inc.

APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
