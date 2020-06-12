Burden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan|Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Increasing Government Funding to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the coronavirus test kits market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $ -139.05 million during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., bioMérieux SA, Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing government funding has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the inaccuracy of diagnostic tests might hamper the market growth.

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe is segmented as below:

End-User Government Non-government

Geography Russian Federation Germany UK Italy Rest Of Europe



Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The coronavirus test Kits market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe Size

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe Trends

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kits market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist coronavirus test kits market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the coronavirus test kits market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coronavirus test kits market in Europe

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coronavirus test kits market vendors in Europe

