Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Burden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan|Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Increasing Government Funding to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the coronavirus test kits market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $ -139.05 million during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200612005212/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., bioMérieux SA, Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing government funding has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the inaccuracy of diagnostic tests might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/corona-virus-test kits-market-in-europe-industry-analysis

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • End-User
    • Government
    • Non-government
  • Geography
    • Russian Federation
    • Germany
    • UK
    • Italy
    • Rest Of Europe

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43247

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The coronavirus test Kits market in Europe report covers the following areas:

  • Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe Size
  • Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe Trends
  • Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kits market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist coronavirus test kits market growth in Europe during the next five years
  • Estimation of the coronavirus test kits market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the coronavirus test kits market in Europe
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coronavirus test kits market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2024
  • Scenario analysis

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Russian Federation - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
  • bioMérieux SA
  • Co-Diagnostics Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.
  • QIAGEN NV
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pDIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:21pALLIANZ SE : RBC reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
12:20pPressure BioSciences' $3.5 Million Order for Hand Sanitizer is a Major Indicator for Growth
NE
12:18pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Luxury Mixed-Use Property in Central Florida Sale Closed by Marcus & Millichap
PU
12:16pXIMEN MINING : Constructing the Road to Production Kenville Gold Mine, Nelson BC
AQ
12:16pWater Soluble Fertilizers Market 2020-2024 | Reduction In Arable Land to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:16pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Townsquare Media, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
12:14pSIWHELA : History, Heritage and Universal Power
AQ
12:14pSEYLAN BANK : partners a series of webinars to uplift and strengthen SME sector
AQ
12:13pSTANDARD LITHIUM : Successfully Commissioned Demonstration Plant Despite COVID-19
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : SPECIAL REPORT: Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U..
5OC OERLIKON CORPORATION : PRODUCTION DURING THE CORONA CRISIS: Oerlikon protects employees with innovative dis..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group