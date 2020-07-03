Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Burden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2020-2024 | Development of Hubless Electric Motorcycles to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 08:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the high-performance electric motorcycle market and it is poised to grow by 28,123 units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 35% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005287/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled High-performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled High-performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Bell Custom Cycles, Energica Motor Co. Spa, Evoke Electric Motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Inc., KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Lightning Motors Corp., Sarolea Manx Ltd., SONGUO MOTORS Co. Ltd., TACITA Srl, and Zero Motorcycles Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The development of hubless electric motorcycles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of adequate supporting infrastructure for electric vehicles might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/high-performance-electric-motorcycle-market-industry-analysis

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Street
    • Off-road
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40124

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The high-performance electric motorcycle market report covers the following areas:

  • High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Size
  • High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Trends
  • High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological advances in high-performance electric motorcycles as one of the prime reasons driving the high-performance electric motorcycle market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist high-performance electric motorcycle market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the high-performance electric motorcycle market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the high-performance electric motorcycle market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-performance electric motorcycle market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Street - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Off-road - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Development of hubless electric motorcycles
  • Emerging trend of all-electric motorcycle racing
  • Major motorcycle OEMs venturing into the electric motorcycle market

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bell Custom Cycles
  • Energica Motor Co. Spa
  • Evoke Electric Motorcycles
  • Harley-Davidson Inc.
  • KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd.
  • Lightning Motors Corp.
  • Sarolea Manx Ltd.
  • SONGUO MOTORS Co. Ltd.
  • TACITA Srl
  • Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:59aGLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs was top M&A financial adviser by deal value for H1 2020, says GlobalData
PU
12:59aGLOBALDATA : Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer was top M&A legal adviser by deal value for H1 2020, says GlobalData
PU
12:59aGLOBALDATA : ‘Super Saturday' is a pivotal turning point for pubs to build sustained sales post-pandemic, says GlobalData
PU
12:56aVietnam to sell remaining 36% stake in largest brewer Sabeco
RE
12:39aMERCATOR : Update on Board Meeting
PU
07/03COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Smart Air Quality Monitoring Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07/03Automotive Timing Belt Market 2020-2024 | The Increasing Demand For High-performance Vehicles To Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07/03TREVALI MINING : Provides Update on COVID-19 Cases at Santander
AQ
07/03COVID-19 Impacts Demand on E-pedigree Software Market 2020-2024 | Use of Serialization to Tackle Counterfeiting to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07/03CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ENPH, LOPE, PRA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBALDATA PLC : GLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs was top M&A financial adviser by deal value for H1 2020, says Glob..
2VIETNAM AIRLINES : Vietnam to sell remaining 36% stake in largest brewer Sabeco
3D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. : D BOX TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
4MERCATOR : Update on Board Meeting
5HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Sharp says sticking to plans to list Dynabook PC unit in FY2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group