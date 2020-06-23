Log in
Burden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market 2019-2023 | Favorable Government Regulations and Initiatives to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/23/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global hydrogen fuel cell stacks market and it is poised to grow by USD 102.69 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005715/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bing Energy Inc., Freudenberg SE, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd., Hydrogenics Corp., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Power Systems Plc, and Sunrise Power Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The favorable government regulations and initiatives have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the challenges associated with hydrogen refueling facilities might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/hydrogen-fuel-cell-stacks-market-industry-analysis

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Stationary
    • Transport
    • Portable
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32196

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hydrogen fuel cell stacks market report covers the following areas:

  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market Size
  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market Trends
  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing adoption in material handling applications as one of the prime reasons driving the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen fuel cell stacks market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the hydrogen fuel cell stacks market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the hydrogen fuel cell stacks market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen fuel cell stacks market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Stationary - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Transport - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Portable - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising strategic partnerships and R&D activities
  • Growing adoption in material handling applications
  • Increasing adoption of microgrids

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc.
  • Bing Energy Inc.
  • Freudenberg SE
  • Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd.
  • Hydrogenics Corp.
  • Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC
  • Plug Power Inc.
  • PowerCell Sweden AB
  • Proton Power Systems Plc
  • Sunrise Power Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
