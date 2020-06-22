Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Burden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan|Grid-scale Battery Market 2020-2024 | Growing ESS Demand From Utilities to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the grid-scale battery market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.86 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200622005440/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Grid-scale Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Grid-scale Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Kokam Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., NGK Insulators Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Tesla Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing ESS demand from utilities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing competition from fuel cells might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/grid-scale-battery-market-industry-analysis

Grid-scale Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Grid-scale Battery Market is segmented as below:

  • Battery Type
    • Lithium-based
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • The Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41151

Grid-scale Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The grid-scale battery market report covers the following areas:

  • Grid-scale Battery Market Size
  • Grid-scale Battery Market Trends
  • Grid-scale Battery Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing installation of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the grid-scale battery market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Grid-scale Battery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist grid-scale battery market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the grid-scale battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the grid-scale battery market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grid-scale battery market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BATTERY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by battery type
  • Comparison by battery type
  • Lithium-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by battery type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Declining costs of battery storage systems
  • Declining cost of renewable power generation
  • Increasing installation of microgrids

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB Ltd.
  • BYD Co. Ltd.
  • Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Kokam Co. Ltd.
  • LG Chem Ltd.
  • NGK Insulators Ltd.
  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
  • Tesla Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pCitius Pharmaceuticals to Deliver Virtual Presentation at the Life Sciences Investor Forum
PR
01:17pZEN ECOSYSTEMS : & Ferguson HVAC Announce Partnership – Commercial Building Energy Management Applications
BU
01:16pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Sales of EVs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:16pAerojet Rocketdyne Delivers 600th Boost Motor and Divert and Attitude Control System for THAAD
GL
01:16pCHICKEN SOUP FOR SOUL ENTERTAINMENT : Free Streaming Network Crackle Plus Announces up to 200 Hours of New Original and Exclusive Programming at 2020 NewFronts
BU
01:15pCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : Business leaders expect protracted recovery and a changing business landscape
AQ
01:10pSales Territory Mapping Helped an Implantable Medical Device Manufacturer to Increase Sales Potential by 2.1X – A FREE Resource by Quantzig
BU
01:08pPREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - PREV
AQ
01:07pMspark Announces John Ward as Vice President of National Sales
GL
01:06pPREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2ADYEN N.V. : No clear path to salvation seen for stricken Wirecard
3SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : SCHALTBAU : increases existing syndicated loan facility by EUR 60 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group