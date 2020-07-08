Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Burden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Medical Ventilators Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Prevalence Of Respiratory Disorders And Other Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 06:32am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the medical ventilators market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.52 bn during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005100/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Ventilators Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Ventilators Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, ResMed Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., and Smiths Group Plc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders and other diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, limited reimbursement to patients might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/medical-ventilators-market-industry-analysis

Medical Ventilators Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Medical Ventilators Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology
    • Invasive
    • Non-invasive
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43217

Medical Ventilators Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The medical ventilators market report covers the following areas:

  • Medical Ventilators Market Size
  • Medical Ventilators Market Trends
  • Medical Ventilators Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the demand for ventilators with automatic adaptation as one of the prime reasons driving the medical ventilators market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Medical Ventilators Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist medical ventilators market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the medical ventilators market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the medical ventilators market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical ventilators market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • ICU ventilators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Portable ventilators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Invasive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-invasive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Hospitals
  • ASCs
  • Home care

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Getinge AB
  • Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Medtronic Plc
  • ResMed Inc.
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Smiths Group Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:42aChina hires Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs to advise on pipeline asset transfers - sources
RE
06:41aNATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:41aTRATON : NorldLB remains Neutral
MD
06:40aMSC INDUSTRIAL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:39aAIR LIQUIDE : EU to boost green hydrogen use for decarbonisation, focus on energy efficiency
RE
06:38aBoohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
RE
06:38aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
2Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
3TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL to cut 2,200 UK workers at Jaguar Land Rover factories, union says
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group