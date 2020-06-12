Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Burden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan |Security Information And Event Management (SIEM) Market 2020-2024 | Increase In Cybercrime to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 10:16am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the security information and event management (SIEM) market and it is poised to grow by $ 3942.49 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200612005211/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market 2020-2024 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market 2020-2024 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Broadcom Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Micro Focus International Plc, SolarWinds Corp., and Splunk Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The increase in cybercrime has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, threat from open-source SIEM software might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/security-information-and-event-management-market-industry-analysis

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market is segmented as below:

  • End-User
    • Government
    • BFSI
    • Telecom
    • Healthcare
    • Others
  • Geographic
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43224

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The security information and event management (SIEM) market report covers the following areas:

  • Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market Size
  • Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market Trends
  • Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increased use of mobile devices as one of the prime reasons driving the security information and event management (SIEM) market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist security information and event management (SIEM) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the security information and event management (SIEM) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the security information and event management (SIEM) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of security information and event management (SIEM) market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • On-premises SIEM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • SaaS-based SIEM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Fortinet Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • LogRhythm Inc.
  • McAfee LLC
  • Micro Focus International Plc
  • SolarWinds Corp.
  • Splunk Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aTOWNSQUARE MEDIA ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Townsquare Media, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
10:41aFINNAIR OYJ : The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved Finnair's rights offering prospectus
AQ
10:40aMESA LABORATORIES INC /CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:38aSHAWCOR : IIROC Trading Halt - SCL
AQ
10:38aGLOBALDATA : Pet insurers opt for virtual appointments amid COVID-19 lockdowns, says GlobalData
PU
10:38aThe Legal 500 US 2020 Recognizes Olshan as a Top Tier 1 Firm in Shareholder Activism and Names Three Activist Practice Partners as "Leading Lawyers"; Olshan's Advertising Practice and Attorneys Also Recognized in the Guide
PR
10:36aKLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS : KCC - Purchase of own shares
AQ
10:31aChina's Zijin Mining to buy Guyana Goldfields for $238 million
RE
10:31aXVIVO PERFUSION PUBL : The study from Lund published in Nature Communications
AQ
10:31aHamilton ETFs Virtually Opens The Market
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4OC OERLIKON CORPORATION : PRODUCTION DURING THE CORONA CRISIS: Oerlikon protects employees with innovative dis..
5ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : SPECIAL REPORT: Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group