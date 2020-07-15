Technavio has been monitoring the terminal tractor market and it is poised to grow by USD 103.74 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Terminal Tractor Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Autocar LLC, Cargotec Corp., CVS Ferrari Srl, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., KION Group AG, Konecranes Plc, Mol CY NV, Royal Terberg Group BV, and SANY Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Operational benefits over conventional tractors have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/terminal-tractor-market-industry-analysis
Terminal Tractor Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Terminal Tractor Market is segmented as below:
Type
Geographic Landscape
APAC
North America
South America
Europe
MEA
Terminal Tractor Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The terminal tractor market report covers the following areas:
Terminal Tractor Market Size
Terminal Tractor Market Trends
Terminal Tractor Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the development of autonomous terminal tractors as one of the prime reasons driving the terminal tractor market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Terminal Tractor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist terminal tractor market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the terminal tractor market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the terminal tractor market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of terminal tractor market, vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Preface
Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value Chain Analysis
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market Outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AXLE TYPE
Market segmentation by axle type
Comparison by axle type
4*2 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
4*4 and 6*4 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by axle type
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Growing popularity of all-electric terminal tractors
Development of autonomous terminal tractors
Growing popularity of renting terminal tractors
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
AB Volvo
Autocar LLC
Cargotec Corp.
CVS Ferrari Srl
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
KION Group AG
Konecranes Plc
Mol CY NV
Royal Terberg Group BV
SANY Group Co. Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
